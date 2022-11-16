On the sidelines of the COP27, Creek Capital announces the launch of Positive Zero, an integrated energy transition platform established by combining three of the UAE’s leading providers of decentralised clean energy solutions.

The new B2B Energy Transition platform will help a broad range of customers transition to a more sustainable future by reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint. The company will leverage its access to leading technologies and real-time data and analytics to enhance overall energy performance for customers.

Positive Zero offers turnkey solutions across three main sectors: clean energy generation, energy efficiency and sustainable mobility, all with no upfront costs to its customers.

Born out of the combination of the three leading companies in their fields; SirajPower, Taka Solutions, and Hypr Energy, Positive Zero is the largest decentralized clean energy provider in the UAE with over 100 MWp of owned and operated solar assets, and more than 12 million square feet of facilities in which cooling, lighting and other energy efficiency measures have been implemented. In addition to the UAE, Positive Zero has recently launched its operations in Saudi Arabia and plans to expand its presence across the wider MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) region.

As part of its participation in the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), the UAE launched the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway highlighting several measures to address the challenge of climate change. With decentralised energy resources (DERs) playing a significant role in the energy transition, Positive Zero’s launch comes at the ideal time. Its customers will benefit from a range of solutions to help decarbonise their operations and reduce their energy costs to support their journey to net-zero. Bringing together strengths and synergies of these three market leaders in generation, efficiency and mobility, Positive Zero aims to accelerate this transition with a more holistic and practical approach.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, chairman of Positive Zero said, “During Energy Day at COP27, Positive Zero would like to announce its full support of the UAE's commitment towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. We have created a regional integrated energy transition champion with a platform that provides the flexibility to plug and play additional services. We aim to be the number one energy transition partner, with a goal of offering fully financed, digitised and decentralised solutions that will significantly reduce our customer’s energy costs and carbon footprint.”

Positive Zero targets a diverse range of customers including industrial facilities, shopping malls, hotels, schools and universities, hospitals, transport and logistics providers as well as residential and commercial buildings. It operates as a fully integrated company that designs, builds, owns, operates, and finances a diverse range of sustainable solutions that enable its customers to move away from the one-size-fits-all centralised approach towards a more flexible and economical model.