United Arab Emirates: Central Clinic, Abu Dhabi, proudly introduces its latest, state-of-the-art genomic testing services in Almarkaziya, Abu Dhabi. The test provides new and unique insights into genetic makeup, allowing patients to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. Founded in 1979, the clinic is one of the oldest and the most prestigious primary healthcare centers, serving for nearly 45 years, maintaining the highest quality standards of healthcare.

Genomics, the study of an individual's genes and their functions, is revolutionizing the understanding of health, disease, and medicine. Patients generally have unique health problems and often can not explain to their doctors or nurses. Likewise, all medications do not work equally for all patients of different ages, gender, countries, and race. Genetic testing can easily tell about their unique health issues, and their risk of passing disease to their children. It can also help to determine more effective and targeted medications, minimizing side effects.

Being a premier clinic in Abu Dhabi, Central Clinic also presents more General Wellness testing, which can further investigate if a certain genetic risk has already resulted in a disease or health problem. These tests provide early disease detection, even nutritional deficiencies, and overall health condition. In addition, there are special screening tests for cancer, heart diseases, kidney problems, early diabetes detection, cholesterol problem, liver diseases, stroke risk, and more importantly, prevention before it is too late.

Mr. NB, an Abu Dhabi resident had multiple health issues with weight gain, breathing problems, snoring, palpitations, fatigue and even occasional anxiety or anger spells. He went through numerous tests & treatments with minimal success. He finally undertook genomics test and results were truly a revelation. The test provided his true ancestry roots, his familial risk to high cholesterol, diabetes, stroke, and heart attack. The information was detailed, precise, and shocking. At the same time, his wife was struggling with weight gain, skin issues, and various joint pains. The test predicted body inflammation levels resulting in skin psoriasis along with various kidney and joints problems.

Using this knowledge, the couple was advised an easier and tailored plan that was exactly right for them. Within a few months, they both saw significant improvements. Using entirely different treatment plans, they both achieved similar results with significant weight reduction, improved energy levels, better blood oxygen levels, and overall happiness. It was like having a roadmap to own health that guided them away from guessing and no need for taking random tablets or treatments.

Central Clinic is a specialized and futuristic primary health care center with focus on early disease prevention and ensuring progress to healthy human life of 100 years in the UAE. Using latest technologies, a team of expert doctors and other healthcare professionals are committed to ensuring the highest standards of care and accuracy in testing services. Central Clinic plans to ensure that genetic testing is available to a wider audience, empowering everyone with knowledge and tools to take charge of their health.

About Central Clinic

Central Clinic, based in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of healthcare, specializing in genomic testing and personalized medicine. Its commitment to innovation, quality care, and patient education reflects its dedication to improving health outcomes for individuals and families throughout the region.

Central Clinic prioritizes staying ahead in the field, utilizing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering a culture of excellence. With a focus on personalized healthcare, it aims to empower and raise awareness in the community with the knowledge and tools necessary to take control of one’s health and well-being.