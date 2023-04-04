AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has recently launched the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Training Platform (TAG.Globalital Training), to promote digital learning ac in all appropriate fields. This comes in line with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman.

TAG.Global Digital Training primarily aims to improve levels of professional training for the youth and all interested people, by enhancing their capabilities and practical experiences, through modern digital training methods.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that capacity building and skills development are among TAG.Global’s most important professional services, referring to the necessity of keeping pace with technological advancements in this area, particularly in terms of improving training methods and tools.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh continued by saying that launching such a Platform aims at supporting TAG.Global’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality building capacity services in all aspects. This is carried out by integrating the best training methods and techniques to create and achieve a positive impact on trainees’ performance.

For his part, Mr. Zaid Al Majali, executive director of TAG.Global Digital Training, said that the Platform offers specialized courses divided into different levels, adding that it is an interactive multimedia platform. He indicated that every training course has been designed and developed by the best accredited trainers, using the latest interactive tools and innovative digital learning methods.

The Platform includes over 300 (self-reading, recorded, and live-streaming) training courses offered in cooperation with other global platforms and centers.

For more information, please visit: www.tagdigitaltraining.com

