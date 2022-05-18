Beirut: With a shared vision that all children deserve access to education, the LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital and Myschoolpulse(MSP) NGO have joined forces to ensure that hospitalized children have access to school programs.

The partnership was signed on May 11th in the presence of Mr. Sami Rizk CEO LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital, Dr. Gerard Wakim, Chair of department of Pediatrics, Mr. Saad El Zein, Assistant to the President for Special Projects, and Mrs. Lara Hage, MySchoolPulse (MSP) deputy manager and Manal Abi Abdallah, MySchoolPulse (MSP) director.

Myschoolpulse (MSP) is a Lebanese registered non-profit organization that brings schools to hospitals for children between the ages of 4 and 18, who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses, and cannot attend regular school.

The mission of LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital is to heal with compassion and this collaboration allows the university hospital to give its youngest patients some semblance of a normal life by giving them access to education and psychological support.

Myschoolpulse (MSP) works in close collaboration with the public sector to ensure that the official academic curriculum is followed so that the children can seamlessly rejoin their classes following their treatment. The NGO is currently schooling more than 100 children across 5 major hospitals in Lebanon. Since its inception in 2010, the organization has provided tutorship to a total of 690 children, which comes up to 35,000 hours of tutorship.

