Looking ahead, the report includes steps made to foster authentic engagement across the comment space as well as safety reminders for creators

Progress on this front includes removals of content at zero views improved by 14.7% for harassment and bullying content, 10.9% for hateful behavior, 16.2% for violent extremism, and 7.7% for dangerous acts

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TikTok, has today released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, including updates on its commitment to support the safety of the community and foster kindness on the platform. The report reflects the platform’s ongoing commitment to earn trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming. Efforts include fostering authentic engagement across the comment space, safety reminders for creators and adhering strictly to the extensive Community Guidelines.

From this iteration of the report onwards, the platform will provide information about content removals and ongoing improvements to systems when detecting, flagging, and removing violative content. These investments have helped meaningfully improve the speed in tackling harassment and other negative behavior policies. To date, the steadfast progress on removing content that violates the guidelines prior to receiving any views improved by 14.7% for harassment and bullying content, 10.9% for hateful behavior, 16.2% for violent extremism, and 7.7% for dangerous acts.

Hany Kamel, Content Operations Director at TikTok Middle East and North Africa shared “At TikTok, we believe our community should be built on a foundation of respect, kindness, and understanding. To help people forge positive digital connections in line with our rules for appropriate behavior, we strive to empower our users to stay in control of their interactions with others on TikTok. There's no finish line when it comes to keeping people safe, and our latest report and continued safety improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Alongside the platform’s work to proactively remove abusive and hateful content or behavior that violates Community Guidelines, it is exploring new ways to help everyone feel more in control over comments through authentic engagement. This spans testing ways in which users can identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate, such as through disliking comments. The community feedback collated will add to the range of factors already in use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement. In addition to this, to avoid demoralizing creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so.

To further streamline finding and using the plethora of built-in safety tools offered, TikTok is experimenting with safety reminders that will guide creators to comment filtering and bulk block and delete options. The reminders will be displayed to creators whose videos appear to be receiving a high proportion of negative comments. In parallel the platform will continue to remove comments that violate its stringent Community Guidelines, building on the already available tools such as the ability to filter comments on content, delete, report multiple comments at once.

