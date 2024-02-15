Kaspersky has introduced a major update to its United partner program. As the number of its global partners increases, Kaspersky has defined four new specified approaches for those selling, deploying, providing managed services or building solutions with Kaspersky products. To drive this new approach, the partner program, benefits, and motivation have been revised to better align with its partners’ business models.

Kaspersky is a partner-led vendor doing most of its business through a global partner channel, working with a variety partners that have diverse business models and processes. This complex partnership structure requires a more tailored approach covering the needs and expectations of each type of partner. With this in mind, Kaspersky United partner program is now divided into four business model-focused streams: Sell, Deploy, Manage, and Build.

“We continuously seek out new opportunities to support our partners, actively listening to their feedback and staying attuned to updates and market trends. The recent update to our partner program introduces four business streams adapted to our partners’ business models designed to empower them, and increase profitability as they work with Kaspersky's top-rated solutions,” says Samer Malak, Head of channel, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa region at Kaspersky.

SELL partner program

Resellers, system integrators and VARs, with their unique market position and customer access, have been the main drivers distributing and reselling Kaspersky technologies. The Sell program is an evolution of the United program, which has always been well-received by partners. It remains clear and transparent. The rebate program was simplified and extended to cover the complete portfolio of Kaspersky products.

DEPLOY partner program

A shift from selling vendor solutions to helping customers and partners resolve their challenges has been the cybersecurity trend. The Deploy partner program is designed to expand the network of expert partners who understand the company’s cybersecurity technologies, are capable of pre-selling, delivering a demo and providing Proof-of-Concept to their customers. These partners will be offered additional technical support, enablement capabilities and financial benefits, including a new competitive rebate program.

MANAGE partner program

The new Manage program is designed to develop and support Managed Service Providers - partners who deliver professional services and managed solutions through flexible consumption models. They provide security services to customers from Security Operations Center, or build solutions based on Kaspersky services. For these partners Kaspersky introduces dedicated rebate programs, extends technical support, and considers research and development (R&D) alignment to support managed services business growth.

Within the Manage program, three partnership levels are available. MSP is an entry-level partnership for those offering cloud and mass-market solutions. The second level is MSP Advanced, which is designed for mature MSP partners with high sales volumes and advanced sales expertise. And finally, the MSSP partnership is designed for those who want to add advanced cybersecurity capabilities to the range of services they provide for their customers. Each level offers a different benefit structure, including a special rebate program, as well as advanced technical and marketing support that best meets the needs of each type of partner.

BUILD partner program

The Build partner program is designed directly for the growing number of Kaspersky’s Technology partners, leveraging 27-years’ experience cooperating with leading IT product and service companies to implement a streamlined partnership program. This program allows Kaspersky’s Technology partners to enrich their offer with Kaspersky’s globally acknowledged expertise and/or reduce the time to market for the launch of their products and services. Kaspersky will assist its Build partners with product integration, provide access to Kaspersky R&D experts, may offer marketing support (on a case-by-case basis), among other benefits. The Build program comprises two partnership levels: Technology and Strategic.

“As a partner-focused company, we pay special attention to developing our partner network and do everything we can to make it profitable and convenient for our partners to do business with us. The updated United Partner Program addresses Kaspersky partners according to their business model. By offering differentiated benefits, including extended technical and marketing support as well as partner specific rebate programs, it is now even easier to understand and maximize returns,” comments Timur Biyachuev, Corporate Business Executive Vice President at Kaspersky.

To learn more about the Kaspersky United partner program, please follow the link https://partners.kaspersky.com/.

