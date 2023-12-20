Dr. Ashraf Sobhy: We aim to strengthen collaboration with the private sector, advancing sustainable development goals and improving services for youth. Private sector involvement is crucial for advancing sports and is a key element in enhancing the Egyptian sports scene, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030.

Abdelrahman Gaweesh: “We strive to contribute to comprehensive development plans within the framework of Egypt’s vision 2030.”

Cairo – Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, witnessed the signing ceremony of a cooperation protocol between Larz Developments, a subsidiary of Al Gaweesh Group, and the Ministry of Youth And Sports. Inked by Dr. Essam Serag Eldin, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports for Marketing and Investment, and Abdelrahman Gaweesh, Managing Director of Al Gaweesh Group and Larz Developments, this agreement marks a promising step forward in fostering sports initiatives.

This collaboration aligns with Al Gaweesh Group's steadfast dedication to enhancing the sports industry and empowering young athletes by sponsoring and funding multiple projects initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. In line with Egypt's vision for 2030, the ministry's projects encompass the National Talent and Olympic Sports Champion Project, the Sports Genomics Project, the Youth Football League project, and the African Union's Project for university sports.

In his speech, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, emphasized the aim of this protocol to reinforce the ministry's sports projects, enhance sports infrastructure in Egypt, and provide a conducive environment for young people. He highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in promoting Egyptian sports.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy stressed the importance of private sector participation in propelling sports to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the services offered to young people.

Sobhy added that the Ministry of Youth and Sports aims to strengthen cooperation with the private sector by implementing necessary measures and facilitating their involvement, thereby contributing to the success of sports projects and Egypt's sports infrastructure. He also indicated that the ministry has signed various agreements with the private sector, with the goal of supporting sports programs and promoting sustainable development.

Abdelrahman Gaweesh, Managing Director of Al Gaweesh Group and Larz Developments, noted, “Capitalizing on its diverse range of companies and projects, Al Gaweesh Group strives to contribute to comprehensive development plans within the framework of Egypt’s vision 2030. By joining forces with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, our goal is to propel Egyptian sports and youth forward while also supporting the state's efforts in sports investment. This collaboration complements Larz Developments’ strategy to discover athletic talents, sponsor athletes, and ultimately bolster Egypt's global presence in sports.”

“Thanks to our unwavering commitment to delivering a wide range of top-notch solutions across different sectors, the group's clientele in Egypt encompasses numerous government entities and key players in the private sector. This allows Al Gaweesh Group to engage in various fields, including housing, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, water projects, sewage, and power generation,” Gaweesh added. “At Larz Developments, our focus lies in the creation of integrated cities and communities, where we meticulously craft an array of outstanding commercial, residential, service, and entertainment projects. Through innovative approaches that cater to our clients' varied needs, we're shaping a unique community that redefines the concepts of luxury and quality.”

Hand in hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Larz Developments offers official sponsorship to several prominent sports projects and programs. These initiatives encompass the National Talent and Olympic Sports Champion Project, the Sports Genomics Project that integrates cutting-edge genetic technologies for athlete assessment, prioritizing their well-being and health, the Youth Football League project, and the African Union's Project for university sports in partnership with multiple universities.

Founded in 1982, Al Gaweesh Group serves as the parent company for a diverse set of subsidiaries engaged in various industries, including construction and real estate development. With a track record of successfully implementing major projects, Al Gaweesh Group has undertaken notable ventures in Egypt, Dubai, KSA, and the UK, with ambitions to further extend its footprint in the MENA region.