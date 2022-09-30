The exhibition spanned an area of 62,513 square metres

The exhibition attracted 64 local and international sponsors

110 specialised seminars and sessions with prominent experts and specialists

Dubai, UAE: The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, saw a large turnout of visitors in its 24th edition. A total of 1,750 companies from 55 countries worldwide participated in the exhibition, which was held under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability.’ Over three days, WETEX & DSS 2022 highlighted the latest global solutions, technologies and innovations in energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, electric vehicles and water desalination technologies, with the participation of major companies from the region and the world.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, expressed his happiness at the significant success of the exhibition this year and the large turnout of visitors and specialists from the region and the world. Al Tayer also commended the quality technologies and innovative solutions from specialised organisations worldwide.

“At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to consolidate the position of Dubai as a leading platform for a green economy, supporting global efforts to reach net-zero emissions. This is achieved by increasing the share of renewable and clean energy and enhancing energy efficiency and green mobility. Over 24 years, WETEX and Dubai Solar Show exhibition has established its position as the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors and has become one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide. It provides a leading platform for international organisations and companies to present their latest solutions and products, as well as learn about innovative technologies from all over the world, in addition to exchanging expertise and best practices, identifying market needs and future projects, and exploring opportunities to take part in renewable energy projects and programmes in the UAE and the region. The exhibition also contributes to introducing the UAE’s achievements in the renewable and clean energy sector to the world, and shedding light on Dubai’s efforts in renewable and clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

A Forum for Business Meetings

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and Chairperson of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorships Committee for WETEX & DSS, said that this year the exhibition hosted 20 international pavilions, and attracted 64 sponsors of local and international organisations. He emphasised that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an important platform for business meetings to help participants conclude deals and build partnerships and explore local and regional markets. Over the three days of the exhibition, many meetings were held between companies, government and private institutions, and investors through the Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) platforms. B2B and B2G meetings are an ideal opportunity for businesses to maximise the impact of their participation, make high-quality business connections, and find new customers and potential partners.

Specialised sessions and seminars

During the exhibition, DEWA organised 110 seminars and panel discussions by prominent experts and specialists from around the world on sustainability; clean and renewable energy; green hydrogen; water desalination using clean energy; decarbonisation; circular economy; renewable energy generation and storage; technologies for turning waste into energy; artificial intelligence; emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and grids among other vital topics.

DEWA’s key projects and services

Through its stands, DEWA showcased its key projects and services that use the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. DEWA also showcased the global achievements that have made it one of the most distinguished utilities worldwide.