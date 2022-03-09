Lamb Chef Restaurant is gearing up to open its first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain at Al Liwan, a promising project developed by Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom, through Lama Real Estate W.L.L, in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

Lamb Chef is one of the most popular restaurants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering delicious traditional food and grills. Founded by Mr. Abdulwahab Al Ghamdi and Mr. Mohammed Sarhan, the chain has a rich menu with fusion charcoal grilled lamb meat that combines the traditional Saudi taste with Greek flavours. Today, the group has branches across Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.

On the occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf stated: "We are delighted to announce the upcoming opening of one of the most famous restaurants in Saudi Arabia and the GCC in Al Liwan, which hosts the restaurant’s first branch in Bahrain. Lamb Chef constitutes a valuable addition to the project, enriching the distinction and diversity of the stores and hospitality centres that recently opened at Al Liwan to serve a larger segment of visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom. We are certain that Al Liwan will soon turn into a preferred tourist destination for families and individuals due to its strategic location and multi-use facilities in the entertainment, retail, hospitality and housing sectors, which qualify it to be the first choice for citizens, residents and tourists.”

For his part, Lamb Chef’s Group CEO Mr. Abdulwahab Al Ghamdi said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first restaurant in the Kingdom of Bahrain soon in Al Liwan, in order to meet the aspirations of our customers here and to provide them with the best taste. Al Liwan project is the perfect choice for us to expand outside Saudi Arabia, considering its attractive facilities, and the rich variety of regional and international brands it hosts. Through our first branch in Bahrain, we aspire to expand the number of our customers and develop our hospitality experience, considering the distinguished location of Al Liwan and its attraction to a large segment of visitors.”

Occupying 122,000 square meters, Al Liwan project oversees Wali Al Ahd Highway and consists of a unique blend of shopping and entertainment destinations, with seven cinema halls and the largest entertainment centre on the island. The project also includes an all-inclusive gym and a select array of renowned restaurants, coffee shops and outlets to provide the best experience for the project visitors.

-Ends-