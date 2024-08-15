What started as a modest hotel brand in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA) just two decades ago has transformed into a dynamic, multi-faceted conglomerate. The Lakhraim Group now commands a formidable presence across hospitality, private equity, venture capital, property development, and commercial construction and is set to expand further across all these key business verticals.

With three thriving enterprises, over 6 billion AED in assets, and a dynamic international presence driving growth across the MEA region, the Lakhraim Group stands as a multi-industry powerhouse.

Diversifying Investments and Expanding Footprint

As the region's fastest-growing hotel operator, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, under the management of Lakhraim Group, is solidifying its position as a hospitality leader. An aggressive expansion plan is underway to add 65 new hotels, an impressive increase on the group’s already heavy-weight portfolio of 59 hotels across the region.

From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Lakhraim Group has expanded its footprint to include iconic properties like the luxurious The Biltmore Hotel Villas Dubai, Millennium Al Masar Jeddah, and Millennium Place Hotel Doha. Highlighting the success of its existing portfolio, Millennium Executive Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai boasts a remarkably high occupancy rate in its recently renovated residences.

Under its Tetra Hotels & Resorts brand, Lakhraim Group is creating a new luxury dining destination in Dubai with the launch of Limestone House in DIFC. Currently undergoing renovation, Limestone House will host several renowned Michelin-starred restaurants. Additionally, the group is developing The Biltmore House on Sheikh Zayed Road, a high-end destination with luxury dining, retail outlets, a wellness center, and prestigious office space.

Talking about the expansion plans, Mr. Ali Hamad Lakhraim, Chairman and Founder of Lakhraim Group, "We are thrilled to announce the rapid expansion of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, which underscores our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across the region. Simultaneously, Tetra Hotels & Resorts is redefining luxury with innovative concepts that cater to the evolving needs of discerning travelers. These strategic moves solidify Lakhraim Group's position as a leading force in the hospitality industry."

Furthermore, Lakhraim Group’s investment arm, Zain Capital, is strategically expanding its portfolio. Zain Capital recently completed the renovation of DHCC Building 47, achieving a 93% occupancy rate. Dubai’s real estate market, known for its resilience and consistent growth, provides a solid foundation for Zain Capital's investment strategy, highlighted by their development of a 277K square feet land plot.

“Each business compliments the others creating a powerful synergy within our group” added Mr. Ali, “our journey exemplifies what can be achieved through dedication and hard work”.

“Dubai's dynamic business environment and supportive infrastructure have been instrumental to Lakhraim Group's success,” says Mr. Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Group CEO of Lakhraim Group and CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA “Our vision is to be a leading force in shaping the region's future through strategic investments and innovative ventures. By capitalizing on Dubai's growth trajectory, we aim to create sustainable value for our stakeholders while contributing to the city's economic prosperity.”

Dubai, a global hub for business and tourism, has been a key driver of Lakhraim Group's growth. The city’s robust economy, coupled with its strategic location, has made it an ideal platform for the group's expansion initiatives. According to the World Bank, UAE’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.1% in 2025, solidifying its position as a leading global economy.

About Lakhraim Group:

Lakhraim Group is a leading multi-industry conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) orchestrating strategic investments and ventures across diverse market sectors throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Lakhraim Group has partnered with and assisted many leading international companies in gaining a strong foothold in the UAE region particularly in the Hospitality sector (owned and managed), private equity investments, venture capital, property and land development and commercial construction. Lakhraim Group is the holding parent company for Tetra Hotels and Resorts, Millennium Hotels & Resorts and Zain Capital.

