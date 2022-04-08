DUBAI, UAE – After almost a decade of serving Downtown Dubai from one flagship store, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie today announces the bold and pragmatic vision of capturing more territory across the nation and overseas as is closes doors at Vida Dubai Downtown and confirms its new home at locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and internationally.

Soon-to-open, La Serre is set to welcome guests to its new locations in the city at Dubai Design District, Mall of the Emirates, Jumeirah, as well as making its flagship entry into the capital with its opening at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi this year.

Set for the coming months, La Serre’s flag will also unfurl at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, in London’s Mount Street and Knightsbridge areas, as well as three Hilton hotel locations in Qatar.

Ralph Homer, CEO & Founder of Lincoln Holding, the owner and operator of La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie said: “New times require new revolutionary ideas and vision. While La Serre has been and will remain an iconic brand with its famous boulangerie and bistro offerings, it is important to embrace market driven needs. Prime locations with sustainable offerings that can be franchised and operated within our brand guidelines is what the future dictates for us. We are excited to grow our portfolio in this direction with 30 new La Serre branches across the GCC, Asia and Europe. Dubai can soon enjoy their favourites from our menu along with our new retail and gourmand line of French delicacies at D3, Mall of the Emirates, Jumeirah and Yas Mall within 2022. Our design and service philosophy and superior produce driven menus will be also unwrapped in more prestigious and luxury settings soon in Mount Street and Knightsbridge London, King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh and in three Hilton hotels in Qatar.”

Since its 2013 establishment, La Serre has firmly cemented itself as one of the UAE’s biggest home-grown success stories. One of Lincoln Hospitality’s signature concepts, La Serre is a popular French bistro, boulangerie and high-end dining restaurant. La Serre is known for its sophisticated, ingredients-focused French menu. Its bakery is renowned for some of the finest pastries, cakes and breads in Dubai, and its chic bar is where expert mixologists make drinks to order.

La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie at Vida Dubai Downtown is now closed to guests. For further information and reveal dates for the new openings, please visit visit laserre.com, or follow @laserredubai.