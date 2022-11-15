RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today expressed its unwavering commitment to help drive digital transformation, supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification masterplan, Vision 2030, during the Company’s first local press briefing.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is one of the most ambitious reform programs in recent history, with digital transformation being a fundamental pillar to help realize goals. In 2021, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in Saudi Arabia reached a value of $32.1 billion (SAR 120.4 billion). According to IDC, ICT spending is set to exceed $32.9 billion (SAR 123.4 billion) in 2022.

“Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of technological innovation. Thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership for having placed digital transformation at the heart of its national agenda. We see the Saudi government and enterprises investing for the best possible IT infrastructure. And so, the demands of our customers in the Kingdom are unique and evolving at a fast pace,” said Mahmoud Badawi, Managing Director, Kyndryl Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “At Kyndryl, we are committed to serving as a trusted partner to our customers in Saudi Arabia and supporting their mission-critical IT infrastructures.”

Drawing on the technologies of best-in-class partners — including Microsoft, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, VMWare, Nokia, Cloudera, and others — Kyndryl’s experts design, deploy and operate customized IT estates tailored to the customer’s mission. Kyndryl’s solutions give business leaders confidence that their critical operations will be resilient and secure.​

Today, Kyndryl serves thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries, including Etihad Airways, TAQA Arabia, Honda, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, Deutsche Bank, Dow, RSA Insurance, BMW Group and more.

Kyndryl has six global practices organized around the way customers consume services: Cloud Services; Core Enterprise and zCloud; Applications, Data and AI; Digital Workplace; Security and Resiliency; and Network and Edge.

In recent weeks, the Company has announced several new innovations to enhance its services capabilities:

Kyndryl Bridge – The Company recently launched Kyndryl Bridge, an open integration platform that gives business leaders control over customizing mission-critical operations and real-time insight into their complex IT estates. The platform integrates existing tools, intellectual property, processes and partnerships to maximize the benefit of multi-cloud capabilities and deliver an 'as-a-service' operating environment. Kyndryl Bridge is designed to be a digital collaboration environment that will continue to expand and grow over time, connecting Kyndryl's advanced technology, market innovation and industry expertise across the global economy.



Kyndryl Vital – Kyndryl announced Kyndryl Vital, a co-creation experience where Kyndryl professional designers and technical experts work side-by-side with customers and partners to solve complex IT challenges.

Kyndryl Consult – Kyndryl has branded and amplified its advisory & implementation services activities as Kyndryl Consult, reflecting the continued evolution of the Company's services and the value its advisory services can create for customers.

“All of these new services, Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult, are great examples of how Kyndryl’s new freedom is enabling it to invest in our business and in our customers’ success,” added Badawi.

