DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:– Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it won the 2022 BCI Middle East Continuity and Resilience Provider (Service/Product) Award. The award recognizes the contributions of Kyndryl’s Security and Resiliency practice in the region and its leadership in the business continuity, risk and resilience space.

“We are honored to have had our Security and Resilience practice in the Middle East recognized by the BCI,” said Andreas Beck, Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “The pandemic forced enterprises everywhere to suddenly undergo intense digital transformations. While it was necessary to enable people to work remotely and keep operations running smoothly, it also created potential openings for security threats. At Kyndryl, customers are at the heart of everything that we do; and we are committed to continue helping them keep their mission-critical systems secure.”

Security and Resiliency is one of Kyndryl’s six core practices. It provides expertise, services and technologies that help enterprises keep their vital systems secure, available, reliable and recoverable – regardless of their size and complexity.

Today, Kyndryl’s global Security and Resiliency operations deploys 4,000 highly skilled cyber resiliency practitioners to help protect more than 3,000 customers and manage more than 11 million ‘system health checks’ annually. The company also has more than 3,000 patents in risk-reducing areas such as multicloud management, orchestration, integrated monitoring and issue triage and resolution.

Customers can also benefit from Kyndryl’s new recovery retainer service which is designed to provide on-demand qualified experts in cyber recovery, to assist the in proactively improving cyber recovery preparedness, as well as delivering support to recover from cybersecurity events.

Since its launch, Kyndryl has been growing the partner ecosystem that supports its Security and Resiliency business practice and expanding the reach of its capabilities into new markets and industries. Today, strategic partners in the Security and Resiliency space include: Microsoft, VMware, Red Hat, Cisco, Dell and Veritas.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl’s more than 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.