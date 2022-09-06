NEW DELHI, /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain),a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced today that Jazeera Airlines, the second-largest carrier and leading low-cost carrier of Kuwait, has selected RateGain's AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data.

Jazeera, one of the most popular airlines in the Middle East, continues to support an extensive network of routes connecting its destinations within the Middle East and beyond. Jazeera Airways currently flies to 49 destinations operating a reliable fleet of Airbus A320 aircrafts. Its dedication to quality service and tailored flights, makes it a leading choice for hassle-free travel.

AirGain has been specifically designed to help revenue managers adapt to the post-pandemic world by offering critical market insights and competitive intelligence in an easy-to-consume and quick-to-understand UI allowing revenue teams across the world to make the right pricing decisions and unlock new revenue opportunities every day.

With increasing airfares and resumption of international travel, Jazeera wanted to ensure that it is able to give the most competitive airfares across all type of fares. AirGain was able to meet the needs of Jazeera and provide data across all type of fare families,making it the preferred choice over incumbent intelligence providers in the airline industry.

Commenting on the partnership Antony Oliver Fernandes, Assistant Vice President of Revenue Optimization & Network Planning, Jazeera Airways said, "As travel comes back amid uncertainty driven by inflation, pricing accurately becomes more critical for airlines. This cannot be possible without a reliable solution that provides 24×7 support and real-time intelligence that is easy to understand and act. AirGain fulfils all of these criteria for us and was the right choice for our team."

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President AirGain, RateGain added, "The old practices of revenue management are getting obsolete in the post-pandemic world and the industry is in dire need of new ways to capture the dynamic change in demand and prices. Our capability to get real-time prices accurately and quickly, will help the team at Jazeera Airways to unlock new revenue opportunities and maximise their margins by offering the best prices to their customers daily."

AirGain is an innovative SaaS-based airfare pricing intelligence product designed to enhance the revenue and operational efficiency of the airlines.

-Ends-

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways K.S.C is a Kuwaiti airline with its head office on the grounds of Kuwait International Airport in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait. It operates scheduled services in the Middle East, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Europe. Its main base is Kuwait International Airport.

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 2200+ customers in 100+ countries. RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com.