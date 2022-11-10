Kuwait – Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, recently delivered a Bell 429 helicopter to Kuwait International Aircraft Leasing (KIAL), which will be used by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS). This marks the third 429 HEMS delivery in the country.

“I’m delighted to see this delivery and honored that Kuwait has chosen a Bell platform to add to its existing fleet – there couldn’t be a better testament than this,” said Sameer Rehman, managing director, Bell.

“We’re delighted to receive this latest addition to our fleet of 429s, being already very familiar with the model’s excellent performance in our extreme summer temperatures. This new aircraft means we can expand our services even further, helping mobilize patients quickly and comfortably to medical facilities; and ultimately, save more lives,” said Steven Mathews, vice president, Kuwait International Aircraft Leasing.

Known for its speed, range and low lifecycle costs, the Bell 429 reached 500,000 global flight hours at the beginning of the year and continues to show just what a reliable and versatile platform it is. One of the most successful light twin helicopters of its class, its versatility means it can perform a variety of missions, from corporate transportation and energy to public safety, law enforcement and of course, HEMS.

