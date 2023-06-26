Kuwait: Mr. Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar, Acting Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, announced on Tuesday that the total contributions of the Kuwait Fund in supporting regional and international efforts to aid and assist refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide reached a total of 27 grants with an estimated value of USD 85 million.

Speaking on the occasion of the United Nations World Refugee Day, Al-Bahar spotlighted the Fund's significant partnerships with UN agencies and other regional institutions. These include those with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and the United Nations Children's Fund. Additional partnerships include the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation in Jordan, and the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

These partnerships have been cemented through the signing of several cooperation agreements to finance projects that aim to improve the living and health conditions of Syrian, Palestinian, and Rohingya refugees, he said.

Marking the occasion, Kuwait Fund building is to light up blue in solidarity with refugees around the world, believing in the importance of providing means of decent living, protecting and improving the lives of refugees, and alleviating their suffering.

World Refugee Day, observed annually on June 20 as designated by the United Nations, serves as a tribute to refugees and displaced people worldwide. It highlights the resilience and bravery of individuals who have been compelled to leave their homelands due to conflict, persecution, and disasters.

About the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development

The Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development is the first institution in the Middle East that took an active role in the international development efforts.

The Kuwait Fund extends Loans on concessionary term to finance development projects in the developing countries. The Fund also provides technical assistance to finance the costs of the feasibility studies of projects, as well as the training of nationals of the borrowing countries. In addition, the Fund subscribes in the capital of international and regional development institutions. Today, the Kuwait Fund forms a solid bridge of friendship and solidarity between the state of Kuwait and the developing nations.

