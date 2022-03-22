Kuwait: The Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST) will host the first Huawei 5G Lab and 5G Star simulation training system in Kuwait as part of the newly launched Huawei ICT Academy at KCST. The collaboration will boost ICT talent development across the country and facilitate new digital business models, supporting economic transformation in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

The 5G Lab offers students insights into the latest developments in 5G. Participants will also benefit from links with industry and knowledge-sharing in real-world ICT scenarios. The 5G Star platform, on the other hand, delivers an industry-standard simulation training program based on Huawei 5G base stations. Students will learn in an immersive environment, using virtual reality (VR) to facilitate complex technology learning in a classroom setting.

The Huawei ICT Academy is a global school-enterprise partnership program led by Huawei to empower college and university students worldwide to pursue careers in the ICT realm. Combined with career certifications, the ICT Academy provides resources and skills for local talent to contribute to the ICT industry’s advancement and the broader digital society.

The launch ceremony was held at the KCST campus in Kuwait City in the presence of Dr. Khaled Al Begain, President of KCST; Dr. Abolfazl Niya, Head of Department and Associate Professor at KCST; Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East; Rico Lin, CEO of Huawei Kuwait, and other senior officials from both entities.

Dr. Khaled Al Begain, President of Kuwait College of Science and Technology, said: "As educators, we must strive to produce all-rounded graduates, immersed in both theoretical and practical capabilities to thrive in a highly dynamic labour market. Therefore, KCST has prioritized deepening links with the industry in recent years. The partnership with Huawei exposes students to some of the most innovative technologies in 5G, in preparation for their absorption into the digital economy."

Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East, noted: "Huawei is committed to partnerships that nurture a highly-skilled and experienced workforce, and that can help Kuwait realize the goals of its Vision 2035. By leveraging collaborations between the public and private sectors, we can foster the future digital leaders of the ‘New Kuwait’. We will continue to engage with KCST at the 5G Lab, 5G Star, and Huawei ICT Academy to guarantee a rich digital talent pipeline for Kuwait and the wider Middle East."

Dr. Abolfazl Niya, HOD and Associate Professor at Kuwait College of Science and Technology, added: "We are excited to host the first 5G Lab and the ICT Academy in Kuwait. KCST is renowned in the region for producing highly talented individuals in ICT. This partnership with Huawei puts us in a stronger position to produce the next generation of digital talent to drive Kuwait's digital economy."

The Academy’s trainings will be delivered through master classes, seminars, industry trips, and ICT competitions. Students will receive special discounts for Huawei certification exams and are issued certifications upon graduation. The industry-standard ICT training and certification will ultimately boost career opportunities for the students, while Huawei has pledged to support graduates with work placement.

The KCST partnership is the latest initiative by Huawei to develop Kuwait's talent ecosystem. Huawei's flagship CSR programs such as Seeds for the Future and Middle East ICT Competition have already introduced young Kuwaitis to cutting-edge technology such as 5G, cloud computing, AI, and IoT in recent years.