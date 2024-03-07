Muscat / OM – Kuehne+Nagel in Muscat organised a beach cleaning initiative promoting awareness about the importance of maintaining clean and healthy marine ecosystem.

Kuehne+Nagel employees volunteered to take part in Bandar Al Khairan beach cleaning initiative, aimed not only to physically clean the beach but also to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution, encourage responsible waste disposal, and inspire sustainable practices in daily life. Collected waste was disposed of responsibly to prevent further contamination.

Bandar Al Khairan beach in Muscat was heavily contaminated with rubbish, such as plastic waste and other debris washed up by the sea. Now, in pristine condition, it is greatly appreciated by local families and fishermen, who use the beach as their hub.

Muscat Municipality, who granted permission for the activity, praised the initiative and Kuehne+Nagel’s engagement in protecting the eco-systems.

„The team spirit and motivation of our team clearly show the importance of environmental sustainability and community engagement,” says Rayya Al Habsi, Branch Manager at Kuehne+Nagel, Muscat. „We must recognize the critical role businesses play in driving positive change, such as preserving the beauty of Oman's coastline.”

Kuehne+Nagel has operated in the Sultanate of Oman since 2013, offering bespoke road, sea, and air logistics services. The team of 20 professionals based in Muscat specialises in handling a variety of cargo, such as perishables, reefer, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and industrial freight.

