New, independent platform boosts business, creates connections and fosters FDI in KSA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia … Businesses in Saudi Arabia can attend MIPIM – the world’s biggest, most influential real estate event – at special rates, with exclusive benefits through the MIPIM Saudi Club, a new, independent platform designed to foster networking, learning, partnerships and collaborations between KSA and international companies.

MIPIM Saudi Club enables KSA entities to tap into new markets and reach tens of thousands of global investors and decision makers at the event, taking place in Cannes, France, 12-15 March 2024.

The brainchild of a group of seasoned, KSA and UAE-based business, events and communications professionals, MIPIM Saudi Club further bridges the gap between Saudi and global businesses, in turn encouraging more foreign direct investment into the country, by making MIPIM more affordable and more accessible.

A MIPIM Saudi Club pass costs SAR8,500, which includes full event access, affiliate listing as part of KSA’s overall presence at MIPIM, dedicated meeting spaces, top-flight catering services, increased brand awareness and listing on MIPIM Saudi Club’s official channels. Passes are available until 28 February.

MIPIM Saudi Club Co-Founder, Laura Martin, said: “MIPIM is the world’s leading event of its kind, bringing together more than 25,000 delegates, 6,500 investors and 300 exhibitors from 90 countries. With KSA’s unprecedented investment in infrastructure, real estate, tourism and hospitality, MIPIM is a golden opportunity for Saudi companies to get in front of the investors, decision makers and partners who can help turn Vision 2030 into a reality.

“MIPIM Saudi Club unites our long-standing experience of working with companies in the Kingdom and wider Middle East with our extensive knowledge of the workings of MIPIM and many other leading global business events. We are proud be part of KSA’s future success by bringing this unique opportunity to Saudi businesses large and small.”

For the third year in a row, KSA government entities, developers and projects are exhibiting at MIPIM under the Invest Saudi umbrella. Through the MIPIM Saudi Club, any company in the Kingdom can attend as a visitor or exhibitor.

For information and updates, follow MIPIM Saudi Club on LinkedIn or email joseph@ensomena.com

Media contact: Rebecca Rees (rebecca@rebecomms.com)