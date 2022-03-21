Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, the leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, today announces it will join leaders of the power generation sector in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as they drive the conversation as part of Power Week 2022. Hosted by ITP’s Utilities Middle East, the 2022 edition takes place 24 March 2022 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Dubai Marina.

KROHNE joins top government officials, senior power utilities executives and experts as well as members of the academia in tackling net zero and other pressing issues. Stefan Kranz, Global Industry Division Manager Power Generation at KROHNE Group, will be leading the net zero discussion, in a packed schedule including similar discussions around green hydrogen and nuclear power trends.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said:

“KROHNE plays a key role in the power sector, whether in renewables, nuclear or in various parts of the energy transition. Our experts are able to drive sustainable technological optimisation for our valued customers across the Middle East and Africa and this platform provides us with an excellent opportunity to reach an even wider audience with our next-generation measurement solutions.”

With 100 years of experience in process automation and decades in Conventional plants such as CCGT, thermosolar, hydropower and nuclear KROHNE is positioned to play a pivotal role in the energy transition. Key projects around the world such as the largest hydropower dam, based in the Yangtze River, and the Noor Energy 1 solar power plant in the UAE have KROHNE technology at their core, reducing maintenance efforts and increases accuracies and such increases availability of the entire plant.

Register to learn more from some of the industry powerhouses in-person here:

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications – Middle East & Africa

KROHNE Middle East

LOB 15 401

P.O. Box 17344

JAFZ, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mail: J.Ashton@KROHNE.com