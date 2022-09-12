DUBAI, UAE – Kodak Alaris has named Naji Kazak as Managing Director for the EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa) region. He is an exceptional leader, with deep knowledge and expertise that will help deliver continued growth and expansion within the region.

In his new role, Kazak will be responsible for Kodak Alaris’ go-to-market strategy and sales performance in the EMEIA markets, reporting into Cassio Vaquero, Vice President of Global Sales. He has a strong track record in driving sales success, having held a number of key posts within the business, most recently as General Manager - Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Russia (METAR).

"I am incredibly pleased to welcome Naji to the EMEIA leadership team,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager at Kodak Alaris. “As we continue on our growth trajectory across the region, his experience will be invaluable in helping shape the future of how we conduct business through our EMEIA operations and continue to serve our customers with unmatched responsiveness, technical accuracy, and professionalism.”

