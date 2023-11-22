Dubai, UAE- On the sidelines of the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit,’ a panel discussion titled ‘Add AI to your innate intelligence’ addressed various topics, primarily the significance of AI as a tool to streamline everyday use-cases.

Dr. Ahmed Emara, mental health consultant, motivational speaker, and psychologist, was the speaker for this session. Dr. Emara stated, “The agricultural revolution has transformed human life, leading to significant economic and societal changes, followed by the Industrial Revolution, which significantly impacted the economy, industry, and daily life. The AI revolution is imminent, transforming the way we use and interact with technology in various fields.”

Dr. Emara pointed out the difference between innate intelligence and AI. He noted that innate intelligence refers to the natural cognitive abilities of humans, developed through environmental experiences and interactions, enhancing skills like memory, analysis, and creativity. On the other hand, AI is a form of intelligence achieved through advanced systems and algorithms, utilizing software and machines to represent specific levels of intelligent thinking.

He added, “Humans interact with innate intelligence automatically and rely on their natural experiences and skills, whereas AI is designed and updated by programmers to fit specific and predetermined requirements only.”

Dr. Emara also highlighted the significant role of AI in various aspects of our daily lives, including personal technology, education, healthcare, economy, and transportation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is organizing the events of the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’ in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.’ The summit is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center between November 21 and 22, with virtual sessions continuing on November 23, 2023. The summit features a broad participation of experts, leaders, government officials, and specialists from various fields worldwide.

