Dubai – King's College Hospital introduced the King's Institute of Diabetes, Endocrine, and Obesity (KIDEO) Clinic at Park Heights Clinics, marking a remarkable achievement in their enduring dedication to delivering specialized and comprehensive healthcare services to the community. This advanced clinic is meticulously equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and cutting-edge equipment, guaranteeing accurate diagnoses and effective treatment options for diabetes, endocrine, and obesity-related concerns.

The KIDEO Clinic assumes a pivotal role in tackling a pressing healthcare challenge in the UAE. Diabetes, endocrine disorders, and obesity have been on the rise, posing significant threats to the health and well-being of the community. These conditions not only impact the individuals affected but also place a considerable burden on the healthcare system.

Speaking about the role of the KIDEO Clinic within Park Heights Clinics in addressing pressing healthcare challenges in the UAE, HE Ahmed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board, said, "The KIDEO Clinic, as part of Park Heights Clinics, represents a significant stride in our journey towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in the UAE. This innovative endeavor, brought forth by King's College Hospital, underlines our commitment to creating a healthier nation. The KIDEO Clinic will undoubtedly contribute to our vision of providing world-class healthcare services that cater to the diverse needs of our community."

Commenting on the launch of the KIDEO Clinic, Ms. Kimberly Pierce, CEO of King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Park Heights Clinics, with a special focus on the KIDEO Clinic. This clinic is poised to address a serious and growing healthcare concern in the UAE. Diabetes, endocrine disorders, and obesity are not only prevalent but can lead to a range of severe health complications if not managed effectively. The KIDEO Clinic is a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with these conditions and plays a vital role in preventing their progression and complications.”

Also attending the event, Professor Anil Dhawan, Executive Medical Director, at King’s Commercial and a Medical Director for Research and Development at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, said “I had the privilege of attending the inaugural ceremony for the KIDEO Clinic at King's College Hospital London, Dubai. This pioneering healthcare initiative will notably augment the extensive range of medical services available to patients in Dubai and throughout the United Arab Emirates. The clinic, distinguished by its innovative approach and the exceptional expertise of its staff, promises to revolutionize the management of diabetes, endocrine disorders, and obesity.”

The KIDEO Clinic offers comprehensive high-tech diagnostics, the latest treatments, and expert management of endocrine and hormonal conditions. Patients will benefit from the expertise of renowned specialists in the field, making it a one-stop clinic for diabetes management, medical treatment of obesity, and the management of endocrine disorders.

Dr. Emran Ghaffar Khan, Director of KIDEO Clinic, King's College Hospital, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "Healthcare challenges related to diabetes, endocrine disorders, and obesity are becoming increasingly serious. The rising prevalence of these conditions threatens the overall health and quality of life of the community. The KIDEO Clinic is dedicated to addressing this issue head-on. Our consultants are UK-trained and they employ cutting-edge diagnostics, personalized treatment and a multi-disciplinary team approach to ensure optimal care for the patient. Through our focus on the medical management of obesity, we empower patients with knowledge, support, and effective strategies to combat these health challenges and create a healthier future for our community."

In conclusion, the KIDEO Clinic within Park Heights Clinics by King's College Hospital is poised to play a vital role in curbing the increasing prevalence of diabetes, endocrine disorders, and obesity in the UAE. By offering specialized care, cutting-edge diagnostics, and personalized treatment strategies, the clinic aims to not only improve patient outcomes but also contribute significantly to the overall health and well-being of the community.

