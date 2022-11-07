The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the fourth GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority Permanent Ministerial Preparatory Committee meeting in Riyadh tomorrow. The meeting is chaired by His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, with participation from Their Excellencies, members of the GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority Permanent Ministerial Preparatory Committee.

The meeting will include discussions of common interest in the economic and development fields including the GCC Economic Unity projects overseen by the Economic and Development Affairs Authority, a review of the results of the statistical survey to measure implementation of Gulf Joint Actions, and the main indicators of economic development in GCC countries.

This meeting is a step toward achieving the GCC Customs Union and Common Market as major milestones to achieve GCC Economic Unity.