Jeddah - King Abdullah Port, recognized as the most efficient port worldwide according to the World Bank's 2022 Report, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with two premier providers of marine fuel supply and services: Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Company Limited and Minerva Bunkering. This significant alliance marks a new chapter in the growth of King Abdullah Port's maritime services, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to offering outstanding services to every vessel that visits the port.

Mr. Jay New, the CEO of King Abdullah Port, expressed his strong optimism for this strategic alliance. He stated, "The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it's a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers’ value. This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expand our maritime services spectrum and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers better each day.

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, King Abdullah Port continues to leverage its strategic location and expand its services, positioning itself as a key international logistics hub at the crossroads of three major continents, in line with Vision 2030 and the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

About King Abdullah Port

King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022 report by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Mecca, Medina and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.

Featuring the world’s deepest 18-m berths, industry-leading processing facilities, multi-level expanding operations, fully integrated Port Community and Smart Gate e-systems and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port embodies excellence within the private sector in helping to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.