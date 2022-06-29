Riyadh: King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the master developer of the Jeddah Central project. The signing ceremony took place at Darah’s headquarters in Riyadh.

According to the memorandum, the two parties shall collaborate to research and document all related matters to Jeddah Central Project and elements associated to the history of Jeddah in general and the project in specific. They shall develop the project identity, review studies and scientific research as well as organize various conferences, seminars, and joint workshops. Hence achieving the strategic goals of both parties.

With Darah being the most reliable source for Saudi Arabia’s history and Jeddah in particular, JCDC believes that signing such a memorandum is imperative in fulfilling the heritage elements through the identity of the project and support in paving the way for the rich-cultured contemporary development it aims to become in the future.

Dr. Fahad Abdulaziz Al Samari, Acting Secretary-General of Darah commented: “Darah is delighted to take part in this opportunity because we believe when it comes to designing buildings, content takes the role of a pulsing heart within it, and it is crucial at the start of any construction work. When speaking of the project, Darah will offer its extended support to build authentic content built from the rich history of Jeddah”

Eng. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Sulaim, CEO of JCDC added: “the main pillars of driving the project designs are “learn from the past, appreciate the present and inspire the future”, this is all related to the core values of Darah and what they will offer to JCDC.”

Darah, chaired by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was founded 50 years ago by a royal decree to serve as the authentic library of history for Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Peninsula, the Arab and Islamic world.

On the other hand, The Jeddah Central Project covers a land area of 5.7 million sqm, a waterfront that stretches 9.5 km long and includes four main landmarks. What makes this project an unparalleled and one-of-a-kind destination is its identity, which is inspired by the city’s vernacular architecture and history whilst designed in a contemporary fashion and acquiring the latest technologies.