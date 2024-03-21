UAE-based Kidzink reveals global expansion with opening of offices in Saudi Arabia and Spain

Among the key appointees are industry veterans Peter O’Shea and Paul Fisher

From 7 employees in 2017, the firm now employs over 200 people with offices in three countries, and full UAE-based manufacturing capabilities

Kidzink has been trusted by the region’s and world's top educational providers to imagine, design, build and furnish award-winning and globally recognised learning spaces

Dubai: Kidzink, a world-leading educational design, architectural and manufacturing firm headquartered in Dubai, is announcing its global expansion with the inauguration of two new offices and the appointment of key personnel. This strategic, and global leap underscores the company’s unique positioning worldwide, as well as its commitment to delivering innovative 360-degree educational design and manufacturing solutions on a global scale.

Reinforcing its mission to empower learners and educators worldwide, Kidzink’s expansion sees the opening of offices in Saudi Arabia and Spain. As a trusted partner to the region’s and world's top educational regulators and providers in imagining, designing, building and furnishing award-winning and globally recognised learning spaces, the new office will serve as key hubs for Kidzink's operations across the GCC and world. The Saudi Arabian office is strategically positioned to meet the diverse needs of clients across the Kingdom and wider GCC, while the Spanish office will oversee different markets across Europe and North America.

In Saudi Arabia, Kidzink is primed to make a profound impact on the educational landscape in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030. The KSA office is spearheaded by new appointee Peter O'Shea, a seasoned and respected development professional who’s most recent position was Chief Development Officer for International Development Ireland, in partnership with Atkins. With decades of GCC and global experience, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and unparalleled expertise in large-scale community and social development projects. With an esteemed list of clients already in KSA, including the Royal Commission of AlUla and Reigate Grammar School in Riyadh, Kidzink's venture into the Kingdom highlights the growing demand for dynamic educational architecture, interior design, and school furniture solutions in the country. The team, currently comprising eight members across design, architecture and client service functions, is also set to grow.

Simultaneously, the Spain office will be led by Carla Viejo and Pedro Valdazo, both formerly of Rosan Bosch, and renowned for their expertise in educational interior design. Attracted to Kidzink by its unmatched full 360-degree educational design offering and student-centric approach, Carla and Pedro will lead the Spain office in servicing European clients as well as strengthening Kidzink's footprint in North America. The establishment of the Spain office not only amplifies Kidzink's global reach but also catalyzes knowledge exchange within the firm, fostering innovation, best-in-class research and development and collaboration across borders.

In addition to these strategic appointments, Kidzink welcomes Paul Fisher as Director of Projects, based in Dubai. Armed with over 35 years’ senior-level project management experience including over ten years with Cognitas in Singapore, Hong Kong and the UAE, Paul enriches the team with invaluable expertise. His past role as Project Director on RGS Guildford Dubai for Cognita, a global private schools group, attests to his proficiency in delivering successful projects within the educational sector.

Also joining the firm is Kelly Moses who joins as Learning & Development Lead, bringing with her vast customer-centric experience from Emirates Airline. Kelly's appointment supports Kidzink's unwavering commitment to customer service and continuous improvement in delivering tailored education design, architectural and manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of its clients and their stakeholders.

According to Charlotte Borghesi, Founder & General Manager of Kidzink, the expansion of the firm and its highly specialized, 360 degree offer, aims to empower and enable visionary and global educational leaders in their mission to nurture thriving, confident and educated young people:

“The GCC educational sector is amongst one of the most dynamic, vibrant and innovative educational environments in the world. As a homegrown firm, we thrive in this highly competitive market as it allows us to raise the bar higher when it comes to creating thoughtful learning spaces befitting the ambitions of the region’s strong leadership,” said Borghesi.

"The expansion of Kidzink with the inauguration of our new offices in Saudi Arabia and Spain, alongside the addition of key personnel to our team, underscores our dedication to design, construct and furnish dynamic, adaptable, sustainable and beautiful learning environments that empower learners and educators worldwide. With the appointment of Peter, Carla, Pedro, Paul, and Kelly, we are poised to catalyze positive change and make a lasting impact on the future of education, both across the region and world."

Kidzink's global expansion marks a momentous milestone in its journey to redefine education through innovative design and collaboration. Established in Dubai in 2017 and with capabilities across the Middle East and now in Europe, Kidzink is a family-owned and managed educational design and manufacturing firm. Founded by Charlotte & Paolo Borghesi, the origins of Kidzink lies with the family’s love of their own children as well as their hopes for a bright future for all young people. With now three offices, Kidzink’s operational footprint also includes a UAE-based manufacturing operation that creates bespoke furniture for learning environments.

Clients of Kidzink span 23 countries and are among some of the region’s and world’s top and award-winning educational institutions. Among them are Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai; various projects with NEOM, Saudi Arabia; The Lisboan International School in Lisbon, Portugal; Hamilton International School, Qatar; and Raha International Schools in Dubai.

For more information on Kidzink, visit: https://kidzinkdesign.com

For more information, please contact:

Dawn Barnable

The B Collective for Kidzink

Dawnb@thebcollectiveme.com