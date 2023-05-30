DUBAI – Camps for kids and later opening hours for flagship pavilions will entice visitors to Expo City Dubai over the summer, while programming in outdoor attractions such as Al Wasl Plaza and the Surreal water feature will take a summer siesta until temperatures cool, gearing up for exciting activations in the lead-up to and during COP28.

From 15 June to 15 September, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, the Vision and Women’s Pavilions and the three Stories of Nations exhibitions will open later, from 1200-2000, delighting and educating visitors of all ages with interactive exhibitions. Garden in the Sky and children’s playgrounds will be open from 1800-2200.

Summer camps for inquisitive kids aged 5 to 11 years will return from 10 July to 18 August, bringing more fun-filled adventures including ‘Terranauts: Survivor Skills’, comic book creation and water fun, and hands-on activities across themes spanning sports, robotics, creativity, art, health and wellness. The camps will run Monday to Friday from 0900-1430, with options for early drop-off and late pick-up. More details will be available at www.expocitydubai.com.

In line with Expo City Dubai’s sustainability efforts and to conserve water and energy, nightly projections in Al Wasl and water shows in Surreal will pause temporarily on 1 June, returning in October to coincide with Dubai’s cooler temperatures. Despite this, both iconic attractions will remain open throughout, alongside all Expo City Dubai public spaces including Jubilee and Al Forsan parks.

Restaurants and outlets will remain open, with more homegrown and international options coming soon to complement fast food favourite AlBaik, ECCO pizza and pasta, Grand Beirut for traditional Lebanese fare, smokehouse and barbecue at Mattar Farm, WOFL’s sweet and savoury waffles, and a variety of treats at The Daily, part of Rove Expo 2020.

Expo City’s journey continues over the summer, with leading local and international businesses, organisations and educational institutions set to establish offices at Expo City by September, bringing around 3,000 employees and forming part of an innovative business community that fosters creativity, connection and growth.

Please visit www.expocitydubai.com for more updates.

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

