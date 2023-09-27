Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced that it will continue to provide its online banking services around the clock during the holiday celebrating Prophet Mohammed’s birthday for the year 1445H. The Bank aims to meet the needs of its customers, whether inside Kuwait or abroad, during the break.

The Bank will be closed for business during the official holiday on Thursday, 28 September 2023, and normal working hours will resume on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

KIB highlighted its commitment to serving its customers and enabling them to follow up on their financial affairs and complete their banking transactions with efficiency and without disruption. The Bank indicated that it will continue to provide its banking services through all its digital platforms 24/7 during the holiday, including the KIB Mobile smartphone application that allows customers to perform most basic banking operations, in addition to the Live Chat and KIB Online services on the Bank’s website www.KIB.com.kw. Customers can also reach KIB via its call center, at 1866866 for local calls and at +965 22957300 for international calls, or through its WhatsApp account registered with the local bank number 1866866 for general inquiries about products and services.

KIB also emphasized the readiness of the Bank’s ATMs to accommodate the expected increased demand for cash withdrawals during the holiday, both in terms of providing sufficient liquidity and the number of machines available in different areas in Kuwait.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.