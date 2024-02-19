Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the opening of its new branch in the Sabah Al-Salem area. The branch features a modern and innovative design, and advanced technical specifications that align with the Bank’s new digital transformation strategy, which it is working to implement. This step is part of KIB’s continuous effort to enhance the banking experience for its customers and to maintain proximity to them, wherever they may be.

The Bank celebrated the opening of its new branch in the attendance of His Excellency, the Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Mahmoud Abdulsamad Bushehri, the Vice Chairman and CEO of KIB, Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, and the General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at the Bank, Othman Tawfeqe, along with a group of KIB executives.

Commenting on the opening, Tawfeqe said: “Taking the step of inaugurating a new branch comes in line with the comprehensive strategy we are methodically and thoughtfully executing. The goal is to expand our provision of high-level banking services and products. KIB is committed to being within easy reach of our customers at all times and in all places, to empower them with access to a complete suite of banking solutions tailored to their needs. Additionally, this ensures that customers can conduct their banking transactions with the utmost speed and convenience, consistent with KIB’s esteemed standing in the local financial sector.”

He added: “The opening of the Sabah Al-Salem branch is a key component of KIB’s new expansion plan, which aims to widen its branch network and optimize the distribution of its existing branches. This strategy involves launching new branches at strategic locations to ensure greater accessibility for customers in both residential neighborhoods and commercial districts. We are also intent on embracing transformation and change in a seamless manner, grounded in a visionary and innovative design philosophy. Our objective is to transition beyond the conventional model of customer banking services, all under the banner of our main slogan, ‘Bank for Life’.”

In the same context, Tawfeqe highlighted that the Bank’s new branch in Sabah Al-Salem is outfitted with the latest financial technology and banking techniques. "This branch aims to offer an innovative and advanced interactive approach to fulfilling customer needs. It has been equipped with exceptional technology and contemporary financial tech, along with entirely new and unique designs, to ensure customers experience comfort and luxury throughout all phases of conducting banking transactions. This setup facilitates access to a comprehensive range of services, products, and promotions tailored to meet their needs and complement their modern lifestyles," he stated.

It is worth mentioning that KIB continues to implement its strategic plans aimed at keeping pace with all developments in the digital world and being close to its customers at various locations throughout Kuwait. The Bank aims to continue to enhance customers’ experiences with unique features that meet their aspirations and reflect its advanced position among the institutions of the local banking sector.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.