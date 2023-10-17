Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the name of the winner of its Al Dirwaza digital account opening campaign for the month of September, whereby customer Abdullah Ali Sameer AlMutairi won the draw. This draw comes as part of the Bank’s renewed campaign that is designed to provide a distinctive digital banking experience and reward customers who open an Al Dirwaza account through its digital platforms, whether KIB Online or the KIB Mobile application.

In this regard, Nawaf Al-Khrayef, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “We are delighted to continue announcing new winners of the draws of this distinctive campaign every month. As part of the campaign, customers have the chance to get rewarded for opening a savings account online all while enjoying the latest innovative digital banking solutions. Furthermore, the Al Dirwaza account, the best of its kind in Kuwait, continues to attract those interested in economizing, saving, and profiting, thanks to KIB's professional team and its continuous efforts, in addition to the loyalty and constant support of existing customers.”

Al-Khrayef added: “As we continue holding this unique campaign, we further align with KIB’s approach to injecting innovation into the integrated banking experience provided to all customer segments, offering them many advantages by focusing on their priorities and meeting all their needs. To this end, the Al Dirwaza digital account opening campaign continues to witness success, thanks to the high competency level of the team, the swift response for accessing digital services, the added value of prizes and rewards, and the maximum possible use of the best banking product in its category. More importantly, the account provides customers with the highest expected monthly returns, in addition to draws for excellent cash prizes, while being compliant with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and approved by the KIB Sharia Supervisory Board.”

It is worth noting that KIB seeks to constantly enrich its customers' banking experience, by developing advanced digital solutions to ensure greater ease and a higher level of performance and efficiency in banking operations. The Bank also aims to keep pace with its customers' modern lifestyles and reward all segments through innovative offers and promotional campaigns to realize their aspirations and meet their needs.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.