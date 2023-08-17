Kuwait, 17 August 2023: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the name of the winner of its Al Dirwaza digital account opening campaign for the month of July, whereby customer Mohammad Hussain Salman Al Ansari won the draw. This draw comes after the Bank renewed the campaign designed to provide a distinctive digital banking experience and to reward customers who opened an Al Dirwaza account through its digital platforms, whether KIB Online or the KIB Mobile application.

Commenting on the draw, Nawaf Al-Khrayef, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “We are pleased to continue announcing the new winners of the draws and prizes of this distinctive campaign, which contributes to encouraging customers to save more and embodies KIB’s commitment to providing the opportunity to enjoy the latest innovative digital banking solutions. Al Dirwaza account, the best of its kind in Kuwait, continues to attract customers interested in economizing, saving, and profiting, thanks to KIB's professional team and its continuous efforts, in addition to the loyalty and constant support of existing customers.”

Al-Khrayef added: “As we continue holding this unique campaign, we further align with KIB’s approach to extending innovation to the integrated banking experience provided to all customer segments. The banking experience offers exceptional advantages by focusing on customers’ priorities and meeting all their needs. The Al Dirwaza digital account opening campaign continues to witness success, thanks to the high competency level of the team, the swift response for accessing digital services, the added value of prizes and rewards, and the maximum possible use of the best banking product in its category. Al Dirwaza account provides customers with the highest expected monthly returns, in addition to draws for excellent cash prizes, while being fully compliant with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and approved by the KIB Sharia Supervisory Board.”

It is worth noting that KIB seeks to constantly enrich its customers' banking experience, by developing advanced digital solutions to ensure greater ease and a higher level of performance and efficiency in banking operations. The Bank also aims to keep pace with the modern lifestyle of its customers, as well as rewarding all segments through innovative offers and promotional campaigns, in a way that realizes their aspirations and meets their needs.

