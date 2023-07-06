Kia and FIFAe share vision for the future of technology, sports, and entertainment.

Embracing the digital era, Kia and FIFAe aim to inspire fans around the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Corporation is thrilled to announce its partnership with FIFAe for the FIFAe Finals 2023, building on its successful collaboration during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Kia will continue supporting FIFAe through this prestigious esports tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 6 to July 19. The FIFAe Finals 2023 is recognized as one of the premier events in the esports industry, showcasing the world's top gaming talent and contributing to the growth and advancement of competitive gaming.

As an official partner of FIFAe, Kia recognizes the remarkable growth and popularity of the esports industry and is pleased to continue to build on this long-term partnership. The FIFAe Finals 2023 represents a significant milestone for both Kia and FIFA, highlighting the convergence of sports, technology, and entertainment. Gamers8 – the world’s largest esports and gaming event will be extending FIFAe’s reach throughout Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and the world. Through this collaboration, Kia aims to connect with a wider audience – embracing the digital era and the passion of gamers and football enthusiasts alike.

Kia's partnership with FIFAe has been made possible with the support of its local distributors in Saudi Arabia – Aljabr Trading Company and the National Marketing Company (NMC). Their commitment to promoting Kia's presence in the region has been instrumental in making this collaboration a reality.

Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer, Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa at Kia, stated, “Kia’s partnership with FIFAe is a continuation of our successful collaboration during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – reflecting on our long-term vision of connecting with the younger generation and leveraging their passion for esports and football. Our partnership with FIFAe marks a significant milestone as it represents our first activation since the extension of our partnership with FIFA, which is set to continue until 2030 allowing for additional events and experiences for fans. This collaboration underscores Kia's commitment to innovation and showcases our dedication to creating incredible experiences for fans and drivers. The FIFAe Finals 2023 promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year, and we’re thrilled to be able to create lasting memories for participants."

As part of the FIFAe Finals 2023, Kia will display its cutting-edge hybrid electric vehicles, demonstrating its longstanding commitment to sustainable mobility. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest Kia K5 HEV, newly launched in May 2023 which combines style, performance, and eco-friendliness. Kia’s latest HEV models have set the standard for luxury and functionality, delivering an unparalleled drive experience while reducing carbon emissions.

Kia's participation in the FIFAe Finals 2023, alongside Gamers8, marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, further strengthening its connection with the youth and the digital world. With over 200,000 concurrent viewers, the FIFAe Finals 2023 is promising to be one of the most attended events of the year. Kia and FIFAe look forward to sharing this exceptional event with the world.

This collaboration provides Kia with the opportunity to further connect with younger generations and continue to be recognized in e-sports, following its previous partnerships with the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and Dplus Kia.

