Category winners chosen by 75 female motoring journalists out of 62 competing models

Overall winner of WWCOTY's award to be revealed on March 8

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia announced today that the Kia EV9 has been named the winner in the SUV category at the prestigious 2024 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) Awards.

This achievement comes after a thorough evaluation of 62 competing models, where the Kia EV9 stood out due to its exceptional performance in various areas, such as safety, driving experience, technology, comfort, efficiency, environmental impact, and value for money. This recognition further solidifies the Kia EV9's reputation as an industry-leading large electric SUV.

A jury of 75 female motoring journalists from 52 countries across five continents participated in a comprehensive evaluation process. This involved driving tests, detailed analysis, and rigorous studies to select winners in five categories: SUV, Family Car, Large Car, Exclusive Car, and 4x4 & Pick-Up.

During this initial round, the Kia EV9 stood out for its exceptional aerodynamics, innovative design features, advanced technology, bidirectional charging capability, and ultra-fast 800-volt charging system. The jury also highlighted the EV9's attractive price point, positioning it competitively against other vehicles in the same segment.

The EV9 combines SUV strength, cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) styling, and advanced technologies, placing it at the forefront of the SUV category. Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 ensures athletic performance and an all-electric range of more than 541 km (WLTP). Its ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability allows for up to 239 km of range to be replenished in just 15 minutes.

The recognition of the Kia EV9 in the 2024 WWCOTY Awards demonstrates Kia's dedication to creating vehicles that appeal to a wide range of perspectives and preferences. This award showcases the EV9’s global appeal and its resonance with women around the world.

The EV9, along with four other category winners, will proceed to the final round of judging to determine the overall winner of the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year award. The announcement of the winner will take place on March 8, International Women's Day.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

