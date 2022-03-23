Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The National Marketing Company (NMC-KIA) has successfully carved out its prominent position in the automotive market, appointed as one of the exclusive distributors for Korean Kia cars in seven administrative regions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, AlBahah, Aseer, Jazan, and Najran where Kia cars are considered among the remarkably successful. brands.

NMC-KIA begins a new era to innovate, serve, and inspire people with “The Drive to Win.” It is here to empower the success of those who want to grow into a better version of themselves.

Culture and priorities welcome their enhanced purpose to redesign reliability. Through operational innovation and customer-driven experiences, they promise the Saudi market unparalleled convenience and agility. In return, Kia proudly witnesses increased customer loyalty in 9 major cities, including Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Najran, and Taif.

Today, NMC-KIA hosts a car delivery center in Jeddah to facilitate the delivery service of Kia cars. With a fully trained, professional crew working around the clock, the company’s high-quality standards are in good hands.

NMC-KIA aims to rank among the leading automotive companies in the Saudi market. It strives to expand the presence of Kia cars through new futuristic product designs that express the brand’s latest technology, equipment, and fashion, be it in the showroom or after-sales services.

For the next milestone, our brand vision of sustainable mobility solutions commits to introduce electric vehicles in coming years in line with the kingdom’s vision 2030. We trust our eco-friendly initiatives to lead this vision into life and protect our planet against climate change.

The National Marketing Company “NMC” looks towards a brighter and bolder future. Thanks to its partnership with the globally recognized automaker, Kia, customers can now look forward to an exciting driving experience and an inspiration to race into their promising tomorrow.

Welcome to a legacy of growth, excellence, and success.