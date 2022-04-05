Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Stemming from its tireless efforts to continue providing an exceptional banking experience to its clients, and as part of its continuous endeavours to adopt the latest trends in the banking sector, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently introduced the Apple Pay service to its clients through the “Khaleeji Mobile App”, a service that provides high protection and privacy as well as a secure option to pay quickly and easily.

The Apple Pay service will allow clients to easily perform payments by simply swiping their iPhone or Apple Watch over Point-of-Sale devices (PoS), or while shopping online and paying through their iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices. Apple Pay is also a highly secure and private service that allows clients to use their Credit and Debit Cards without storing the actual card numbers on the device. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned and then encrypted so that each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique security code.

Commenting on the new service, Mr. Osama Ali Hassan, Chief Technology Officer at KHCB, stated: “The new service embodies our constant endeavours to provide multiple easy-to-use payment options, based on the latest developments and contemporary trends in the sector. The new service also ensures users receive advanced protection as one of the basic security features in the Apple Pay service, which has become accepted across many applications, websites, NFC and PoS devices in various stores.”

Mr. Osama also added: “Khaleeji Commercial Bank’s introduction of the Apple Pay service reflects our commitment to keeping pace with the latest technological trends in the banking sector and maintaining our leadership in providing a variety of innovative digital banking services to our valued clients, who we invite to download the “Khaleeji Mobile App” and benefit from a wide range of banking services, such as opening different types of bank accounts, managing Credit and Debit Cards, and transferring between accounts inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to registering for the Apple Pay service. The Bank is also preparing to launch a set of new Digital Services through its App, which will be announced soon.”

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

-Ends-