Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) largest data center provider achieved the Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification of Constructed Facility for its Apollo 5 and Apollo 6 data centers. Earlier this year, Khazna was awarded the same accreditation for its Apollo 3 and 4 facilities.

Data centers are both drivers and enablers for all digital business matters. From adopting new and innovative technologies and establishing unified IT frameworks for better collaboration and productivity, the data flows created and used by organizations are more robust than ever. In the current landscape and the unmatched pace of technology, data centers are becoming increasingly complex to manage, design and build. As data centers have evolved and become more interconnected than ever, speed to market and the cost per megawatt have become the key drivers of their design and construction.

Khazna Data Centers is setting up efficient design and delivery, at a quicker pace, halving the time it takes to get the data center operational compared to traditional construction methods. The wholesale model adopted for Apollo data centers addresses enterprise data center requirements by presenting highly secure, ultra-modern wholesale data centers that are fully equipped with the latest technologies.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, commented: “Data continues to proliferate at enormous scale, proving integral to business success and placing data protection and resiliency requirements front of mind, Khazna Data Centers implements numerous ways to ensure data center design and build contribute to optimum performance and the Uptime Institute Tier III certification awarded to our Apollo facilities is a testament of confidence that we offer our customers and partners with reliable and secure data center capabilities, both in terms of operation as well as IT infrastructure.”

“Khazna Data Centers incessantly works to improve not only its data center operational efficiency but also efficiencies during design, build and management, we congratulate Khazna in upholding the highest international standards in construction and achieving Tier III certification of Constructed Facility from Uptime Institute,” said Mustapha Louni, senior vice president, Middle East, Africa & Greater India.

Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification was achieved after a diligent assessment and evaluation by expert teams from Uptime Institute. This certification assesses data center reliability, availability, maintainability, and overall performance needed to provide continuous and efficient operations.

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna Data Centers builds and orchestrates a comprehensive technology ecosystem for its customers through its commercial wholesale data centers that safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations through highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable facilities. Khazna Data Centers provides users with a dedicated, fully built data center space to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.