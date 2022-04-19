Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund and the F&B Manufacturers Business Group (FBMG) in partnership with Mintel - the knowledge partner, Tate & Lyle - technical partner, Federal Youth Authority – youth partner, and leading industry F&B Manufacturers, have announced the launch of the F&B Innovation Lab 2.0, which will commence on April 20th 2022 and finalise by October 30th 2022. The program returns following a breakthrough first edition which saw 4 new innovative products go to market in the UAE.

The F&B Innovation Lab 2.0 will follow the same successful format, where applicants will be enrolled into a specialised boot camp to develop their F&B products, as the first step towards validation and product-market fit. The second stage of the program will be to enrol qualified applicants into a market research boot camp to help to identify their target market and take into consideration the needs of their discovered target audience, before going through the post-validation phase, graduation and eventual commercialisation deal.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO - Enablement Sector & Non-Financial Services of Khalifa Fund: “Khalifa Fund, alongside our esteemed partners, are delighted to launch the F&B Innovation Lab 2.0 as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the UAE’s F&B sector. In this iteration, the programme will incubate the entrepreneurs with the most viable and scalable F&B concepts, rooted in sustainability, health, and convenience.”

Her Excellency added: “The first edition of the F&B Innovation Lab was amongst our most successful initiatives to date, and I sincerely look forward to building upon our previous success.

The main aim of the F&B Innovation Lab is to create the early foundations for ideation and innovation for UAE talent in the F&B sector, while actively contributing towards the further enhancement of our advanced food security levels.”

Mr. Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food and Beverage Business Group, said: "Food sector has faced the most challenges and disruptions in recent times. Our aim is to drive innovation and new product development in the food manufacturing sector making way for more resilient food products. With F&B Innovation Lab program, we bring together food manufacturers and innovators to co-develop the next big F&B products and support the National development”.

Entrepreneurs have the opportunity to participate in the F&B Innovation Lab until registration ends on 12th July Following registration, UAE talents will be supported by program partners to develop and validate new F&B products; those that show potential through the development of a viable product-market fit will have the option to commercialise with the partnering F&B manufacturers. As well as a potential manufacturing partner through participation in the F&B Innovation Lab, successful incubates will gain access to mentoring from highly esteemed experts from the F&B industry.

To register or find out more about the F&B Innovation Lab please visit https://fnbinnovationlab.com

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund is an independent, not-for-profit, SME development organisation of the Abu Dhabi Government. Khalifa Fund’s mandate is to develop and empower the culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and aid and support with UAE’s SME ecosystem.

Khalifa Fund was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

