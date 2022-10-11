Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund and Microsoft today announced that this year’s UAE edition of the company’s global technology competition, the Imagine Cup, will be hosted in collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. The collaboration is designed to widen the contest’s reach and embrace even more students who see a future for themselves in technology fields.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei. CEO, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated: “Ensuring that the next generation of talented entrepreneurs are empowered to the fullest is a key focus area for Khalifa Fund. We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways in which we can provide the youngest members of our entrepreneurial ecosystem with resources, insights and knowledge which can develop their enterprise skills. By collaborating with Microsoft on the Imagine Cup UAE 2022-2023, we aim to bring together a community, who collectively, can bring their skillsets together and ultimately, bring their creative concepts and ideas to life as a viable, market solution”.

Imagine Cup UAE 2022-2023 is a global technology competition for Emirati students aged 18 and above that challenges them to build something that matters to them, and that can make a difference in their communities.

“Microsoft is committed to the skilling of the regional workforce and to the nurturing of nascent businesses that will form the backbone of the next-generation economy,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “The Imagine Cup competition is meant to act as an inspiration for the creative minds that will build those businesses from the ground up, create jobs, and boost GDP – students today, entrepreneurs tomorrow. It is our hope that the solutions to global issues can begin here, during Imagine Cup, and we are delighted to join forces with Khalifa Fund on this exciting event.”

During the competition, students will learn about various Microsoft technologies – including AI, machine learning, cognitive services, and cloud – and how they can be applied to solve problems in the real world. Entrants will innovate in four areas: Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle. They will be able to choose a challenge society currently faces in any of those areas and, through their imagination and the leverage of Microsoft technologies, develop a solution that can deliver real impact. Competition rounds begin among students at the same university and end with a final in which “Proofs of Concept” are presented for judgement.

Khalifa Fund and Microsoft formalized the partnership in a special ceremony today at GITEX Global 2022, which is being held in the Dubai World Trade Centre until 14 October. Her Excellency Alia Almazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund and Microsoft UAE General Manager Naim Yazbeck signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that established the foundations of the initiative, which is meant to inspire young people to develop ideas and produce viable solutions to real-world challenges.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

