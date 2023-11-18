Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, has praised the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to cover the Real Estate Registration Fees on behalf of “Tas’heel” beneficiaries through banks who have financed this program. Ms. Al Abbasi affirmed that the esteemed government’s initiatives reflect the official desire to provide a decent living for all citizens, underlining that such initiatives particularly focus on enabling citizens to easily own residential units without any additional burdens.

Moreover, Ms. Al Abbasi noted that this step would open up broad prospects for increasing the number of citizens aspiring to own their dream homes, while at the same time she assured that Khaleej Bank is committed to actively contributing to supporting governmental efforts to attain more achievements for the benefit of citizens, in line with the noble visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.

Ms. Al Abbasi also highlighted the bank’s endeavours to provide innovative and suitable banking solutions for citizens, with favourable conditions and flexible instalments to facilitate the process of property ownership and achieve residential stability for Bahraini families. Ms. Al Abbasi also noted the bank’s close cooperation with relevant authorities, especially the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, Eskan Bank, and various real estate developers to provide innovative and flexible solutions to citizens and enhancing their ability to achieve their housing dreams.

In conclusion, Ms. Al Abbasi emphasised that bridging cooperation with the private sector in the real estate field enhances the role of banks, complementing efforts to accelerate the economy and increase the real estate turnover rate. She also expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning to provide suitable housing for citizens through fruitful partnerships with the private sector, especially with operating banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain.