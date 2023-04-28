Al Ghurair Foods to invest over AED1 billion in KEZAD through three clusters

Al Ghurair Foods to establish region’s first Starch Processing Plant and one of the region’s largest Broiler projects in capacity

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) and Al Ghurair Foods, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality food and part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, today announced the signing of 50-year land lease agreements for three mega food processing projects involving investments of over AED 1 billion.

The signing ceremony was held at KEZAD’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, and a delegation from Al Ghurair Investment comprising Ibrahim Al Ghurair, Non-Executive Board Director, John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Djamal Djhouri, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Foods.

The agreement will mark the first phase of Al Ghurair Foods division’s investments in KEZAD. The first two projects are set to establish the region’s first of its kind Starch Processing Plant, in addition to one of the top Broiler producers in the UAE, in terms of capacity, implementing the highest standards of food safety in line with International Biosecurity standards, in a boost for local and regional food security.

The third project, details of which are set to be announced later this year, will see the division’s involvement in the debut of Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, which will form an all-new supply market for the UAE.

The projects are set to drive the UAE’s food production capabilities and enhance the Emirates’ position as a regional hub driven by innovation and technology.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “As front runners in the UAE’s efforts in Food Security, we are delighted to welcome Al Ghurair Foods to KEZAD and the Abu Dhabi Food Hub as we continue to build the largest integrated ecosystem for trading of all food commodities in the region. We are confident that this agreement will drive the nation’s food security agenda and further enable KEZAD’s aim of improving domestic food supply and enhancing the nation’s capacity to respond to future challenges.”

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group said: “We are excited to include Al Ghurair Foods to our expanding portfolio of clients in KEZAD’s Food Ecosystem. Al Ghurair Foods’ establishment of its first-of-a-kind plants in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes of KEZAD’s leading position as a regional and global trade hub. The company’s presence will significantly strengthen the food supply chain and guarantee domestic supply as well as exports from one of the region’s fastest growing trade and industrial ecosystem.”

Commenting on the agreement, John Iossifidis, Group CEO, Al Ghurair Investment, said: “We are delighted to enter this agreement with KEZAD Group, reflecting Al Ghurair Investment’s commitment and drive to enhancing the Emirates’ food production capability and food security. Through this agreement, we are proud to continue the pioneering legacy of Al Ghurair, establishing future-focused projects that support the national food security agenda with a partner whose vision of a connected world, aligns with our own. As we reimagine the future, we do so with an innate understanding of the evolving needs of our customers, locally and beyond. We look forward to working with KEZAD to delivering high-quality food products across a future-focused supply chain platform, strengthening the nation’s role as a regional food hub.

The investments also mark Al Ghurair Investment’s growing footprint across the nation beyond its existing investments across the Northern Emirates and Dubai, a key milestone for the group. Beyond their economic benefit, the plants are also set to support the nation’s sustainability agenda through introducing a range of sustainable practices.

Ibrahim Al Ghurair, Non-Executive Board director, Al Ghurair Investment, commented: “As part of the nation’s fabric, Al Ghurair Investment remains committed to fostering meaningful change in pursuit of a sustainable future. To create real impact at scale, we must be bold and committed. Through launching these instrumental projects, our impact will be felt across the Emirates’ and beyond as we continue to redefine the benchmark for family business groups in the region.”

With automation and sustainability at the centre, the projects will be a significant boost to the nation’s food security agenda, producing key ingredients for the food industry including enhanced protein production and reduced reliance on imported goods. Furthermore, the projects will see Al Ghurair Foods partner with local farmers to create sustainable business models in support of the overall ecosystem.

Djamal Djouhri, CEO, Al Ghurair Foods division, commented: “This agreement reinforces our commitment to enhancing domestic food supply, with a strong emphasis on adopting sustainable practices for improved food safety. As we accelerate our pursuit of better, we will continue to invest in producing a range of nutritious, healthy and sustainable food products of the highest standard whilst remaining dedicated to supporting the local ecosystem and communities in which we operate.”

About KEZAD Group:

KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, is the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates. Providing competitive business ecosystems that encourage unprecedented growth, KEZAD Group is a key strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s vision for the diversification of its economy.

KEZAD Group’s vital infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones (located in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region) covering a total area of 550km2 and including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under its subsidiary KEZAD Communities.

KEZAD Group provides strategic market access, lower operating costs, and ease of doing business to more than 1,850 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. KEZAD Group’s ecosystem provides world-class transportation infrastructure with multimodal connectivity, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region, and advanced technology platforms.

About Al Ghurair Foods:

Al Ghurair Foods division was established in 1976 through the creation of National Flour Mills. Positioning itself to be a pioneer in its field, Dubai’s first flour mill brought fresh bread to the tables of residents across the UAE. It was able to advance rapidly due to providing excellent quality products and first-class customer service. Today, with an annual milling capacity of over 1.5m MT and operational silos of over 230,000 MT, the Al Ghurair Foods division is a regional leader in the foods business. Its associated Group entities also own and operate a variety of food production facilities, including the region’s largest oat mill, one of the UAE’s largest poultry farms, an animal feed plant, and rice mill, across diverse geographies. Al Ghurair Foods division is now a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality food – milling, crushing, refining, processing, packing, and shipping more than 10,000,000 tons of food each year.