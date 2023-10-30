Kerry, a world leading provider of taste and nutrition solutions, has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to support local food and beverage manufacturers.

The facility expands Kerry’s capacity in East Africa and is its first manufacturing facility in Tanzania. Kerry’s Global CEO Edmond Scanlon showed his commitment to Africa and customers in Tanzania as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony, which was attended by key customers and senior Kerry executives.

Commenting on the opening, Edmond Scanlon said: ‘‘Kerry believes in Africa and this new facility builds on our commitment to support the food processing industry locally and unlock the huge potential in the region. This move is another step towards realising our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition. Our wide portfolio of taste and nutrition technologies, coupled with our global expertise and local production, will enable us to give local customers access to high quality ingredients with authentic taste produced in Africa, and will help us respond faster to the needs of our customers across the continent.’’

Jad Neaime, General Manager, Kerry Greater Africa, said: “In East Africa, Kerry has the first mover advantage in local food ingredients manufacturing. As the third largest economy in East Africa and the ninth in Africa, Tanzania is a fast-growing economy with a thriving food processing industry. Producing in Tanzania brings to life our localisation vision — nurturing local partnerships, empowering local talent, and developing local sourcing to enable sustainable growth in East Africa.”

About Kerry

Kerry is a world leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers’ most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over 2 billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.