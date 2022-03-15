A workforce made up of 39 nationalities and a 30:70 ratio of Women to Men.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: – Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operations LLC, today announced that it has successfully achieved the GEEIS certification award in the UAE. The award was celebrated in the French Pavilion at Expo 2020, under the patronage of the French Embassy, Arborus (founder of GEEIS label) and CCI France UAE, with the presence of His Excellency the French Ambassador Xavier Chatel.

Utilising global expertise and years of experience, Keolis MHI was able to implement a gender equal workforce within 6-months of operations in Dubai. Being in the UAE, a country that is an advocate of gender equality, was a major factor in implementing this approach and allowed the organisation to fast track its policy.

The GEEIS is a labelling process for equality, diversity and inclusion, and a worldwide standard for equal opportunities. The GEEIS label aims to promote equality between women and men, and to support companies wishing to structure and manage their professional equality and diversity policies, both locally and internationally.

Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI said “We are delighted to have achieved the GEEIS label in such a short time, it is an important accolade that reflect our commitment to providing equal opportunities across our organisation. Working with a group of talented and equally diverse professionals, has given us the drive to achieve great feats for career growth and development in an engaging work environment. I am proud to work with a group of talented and diverse colleagues, and this award is a true testament of everyone’s efforts lead by our Human Resources Team.

Amal Abdullatif, HR Director of Keolis MHI said: "We are excited to showcase our commitment to gender equality in the workplace, and hope this will encourage more employers to follow suite. It is very much possible and a core success enabler. The fact that we commit --through GEEIS certification-- to being audited regularly on key metrics such as: hiring, compensation, career development, and policies, demonstrates how gender equality is at the core of our corporate DNA. The Keolis Way focuses on four pillars; People, Passengers, Planet and Public Transport Authority. And we do indeed put our people at the forefront in everything we do, this is evident in our 30:70 ratio of Women to Men, our commitment to UAE nationals development, and workforce diversity with 39 nationalities working to support people mobility across Dubai.”

Keolis MHI is committed to its journey in creating a diverse and equal opportunity company in the region. The company is regularly developing growth programmes and nurturing a fresh pool of talented individuals towards a career in public transportation.

