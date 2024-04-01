Nairobi, Kenya - In a significant step towards fostering closer cooperation and partnership, Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) Chief Executive Officer, Thierno Habib Hann, presented his credentials to Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya and Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Minister of Kenya, H.E Dr. Musalia Mudavadi.

In a formal ceremony held at the Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya’s office in Nairobi, Mr. Hann conveyed Shelter Afrique Development Bank 's commitment to enhancing its collaboration with the Government of Kenya in addressing the pressing challenges of affordable housing and urban development in the country and across Africa.

Mr. Hann highlighted the organization's commitment to sustaining its impactful efforts in Kenya, particularly in advancing affordable housing programs. Mr. Hann reiterated Shelter Afrique Development Bank 's dedication to supporting Kenya's housing agenda with a particular focus on housing programs that seek to address key thematic areas of climate financing, gender, migrants, refugees, and the diaspora.

"We enjoy a great relationship with the Government of Kenya, being Kenya Shelter Afrique Development Bank 's largest shareholder and we are looking forward to scaling up projects that are in line with the visionary economic development agenda - Kenya Vision 2030. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Kenya for their enduring confidence in our institution and for hosting ShafDB’s Headquarters for the last 42 years," stated Mr. Hann.

He further conveyed Shelter Afrique Development Bank 's readiness to collaborate closely with Kenyan authorities in implementing innovative solutions aimed at expediting the provision of quality, affordable housing, and associated infrastructure and urban development across the nation.

Welcoming Mr. Hann and accepting his appointment, Prime Cabinet Secretary Honorable Musalia Mudavadi, commended Shelter Afrique Development Bank for its ongoing transformation and continued commitment to Kenya and further Africa's development priorities, highlighting the organization's valuable contributions to the region's housing sector over the years.

About Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB)

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is a Pan-African multilateral development finance institution solely dedicated to financing and promoting housing, urban & related infrastructure development across the African continent. ShafDB operates through a partnership involving 44 African Governments, as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re) as shareholders.

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) delivers financial solutions and associated services that support both the supply and demand aspects of the affordable housing value chain. As a premier provider of financial, advisory, and research solutions in sustainable housing and urban development, ShafDB focuses on addressing Africa's housing crisis through financial institutions, project finance, public-private partnerships, and thematic funds, striving to achieve sustainable developmental impact.

