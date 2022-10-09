The MENA region’s generosity continued throughout the summer - talabat customers donated over $130,000 in a single day throughout the summer season!

Amman, Jordan: As summer has officially ended, talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform shared a recap of what people loved to order during the summer months. Here’s a fun rundown of the key trends around the region on the talabat app this summer!

Good times and tan lines:

Customers in the region ordered over 300,000 Sun care products this summer, out of which 38,082 of those were requested in Jordan. These extra necessary measures ensured that they pay extra attention to their skin while having the ultimate fun in the sun.

Keeping things cool - literally:

There’s no better feeling than indulging in an ice-cold treat during the summer season! Chocolate ice cream reigned supreme on talabat Mart, with customers also keeping cool by ordering ice (yes, plain ice!) over 24,000 times - talk about icing things up!

Our Moms told us to eat healthy - and now we know the region listens to their mums!

Over the past few months, we’re glad to see people ordering their favorite fruits and vegetables on talabat Mart - with tomatoes, cucumber and onions being the most popular veggies ordered. Additionally, bananas, apples, pears and berries were the most popular when it came to fruits. (Let’s not get into the tomatoes being fruits vs vegetables debate!)

The only bad burger is the one you didn’t eat:

While we love to be healthy, numbers don’t lie - in the region, we also love our burgers, especially during summer! Burgers have been the frontrunner over the past months, with American cuisine ordered nearly as many times as the population of Denmark - over five million!

We wonder if the food was delivered in a minivan:

Looks like someone out there was having a grand party this summer! As they rolled out the big bucks and rounded themselves with the largest food order of a grand total of JD 931 – talk about putting a feast together.

Did you say SHAWARMA:

Jordan - the land of beauty, grace, and apparently shawarma lovers. With over 976,480 orders this fan favorite takes the throne as the most popular cuisine in the country. It’s prime time for this dish to become the next runner-up as Jordan’s national dish.

True regional generosity - we’re humbled that we can facilitate giving back:

The most generous day of summer was officially during Eid Al Adha on Friday, July 8th, and on this specific Friday, customers in the region donated over $130,000 through the talabat app! Speaking of generosity, a caring customer tipped their hero rider close to $140 for their hard work.

Taking all the guesswork out of grocery shopping:

Confused about what to order from talabat Mart? Numbers show that some of the most popular items chosen included chocolates (the ultimate sweet kick!) as well as bananas and tomatoes (keeping that balance between indulging and eating healthy!). When you can get all you need on talabat Mart - plus delivery in under 30 minutes, why stress?

Getting your daily coffee fix through whatever beans necessary:

Iced Spanish Lattes were really popular this summer, with over 50,000 ordered across the region. That is more than what you need to have your own Spanish latte frame pool for the summer in your backyard! When it comes down to it, we guess the real question is: ‘To bean, or not to bean?’.

Falafel for breakfast? Yes, please!

It’s not really a secret that people love Falafel for breakfast, but the scale of it - is amazing! Over the summer period, customers ordered falafel for breakfast, over 30,000 times - that’s one falafel a day for 82 years!

Late night snack? Fry and stop me.

Potato wedges conquered late night orders, having been ordered over 29,000 times just after midnight. After all, if we’re not meant to have late night snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?

No matter the time or the place, talabat is always there - everyday - to deliver your favorite meals and groceries easily and conveniently, with a push of a button. Additionally, talabat is also proudly utilizing its tech to provide people with easy access to licensed in-app donation solutions for them to give back to communities in need throughout the year.

