Amman, Jordan – In a bid to support Jordan’s burgeoning Electric Vehicle (EV) industry, Huawei and Kawar Energy recently announced a strategic collaboration to install Huawei's advanced superchargers at Manaseer gas stations across the Kingdom over a two-year period. This partnership is set to significantly increase the number of EV charging stations, making them more accessible to EV car owners.

Jordan has one of the largest EV markets in the region, with projections indicating substantial growth in the Kingdom’s EV market in the coming years. This collaboration is set to address this growing demand by introducing cutting-edge EV charging solutions to the Jordanian market. In addition, the MoU outlines future plans for both companies to explore additional business opportunities beyond gas stations. It targets many sectors, including public and private, with the goal of introducing this advanced technology throughout the Kingdom of Jordan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. Zhang Shizhe, General Manager of Huawei Jordan, and Eng. Firas Alkhatib, CEO of Kawar Energy, in the presence of senior teams from both companies.

Eng. Firas Alkhatib, CEO of Kawar Energy, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Huawei. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the energy sector in Jordan, as it aligns with our vision of fostering innovation and sustainability. We are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in advancing the country’s EV infrastructure. Huawei’s commitment to cutting-edge ICT technology, combined with their innovative solutions in smart renewable energy and digitalization, ensures we are equipped to meet the evolving energy needs of Jordan efficiently and sustainably."

Mr. Zhang Shizhe, General Manager of Huawei Jordan, commented: "Kawar Energy is one of the leading technology integrators in the Jordanian market. This MoU not only strengthens our partnership but also paves the way for the expansion of Huawei’s technology across various sectors in the kingdom. At Huawei, we are committed to driving innovation in the energy sector through our advanced digital power solutions, which include our industry-leading Superchargers and smart management technologies. With this partnership, we believe we will set a new standard for EV infrastructure in the region and help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across the Kingdom."

Jordan’s EV users will benefit from Huawei’s industry-leading supercharging technologies, powered by the Huawei Digital Power unit. For instance, Huawei’s Liquid Cooled technology includes a smart Power Sharing Matrix capable of charging one KM range in just one second. This state-of-the-art technology will be implemented at Al Manaseer gas stations, one of Jordan's largest gas station chains, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure.

Huawei Digital Power, with approximately 10,000 employees globally and 12 R&D centers, continues to pioneer digital power technologies to enable a greener and more sustainable future. By the end of 2023, its solutions had helped customers generate 997.9 billion kWh of green power, save 46.1 billion kWh of electricity, and reduce CO2 emissions by 495 million tons.

About Kawar Energy

Kawar Energy, is an eco-friendly project developer, focused on bringing technologies, solutions and services of energy, water and environment projects that are clean, green and sustainable to help our clients reduce and effectively control their long-term energy bill, carbon footprint and ecological impact in Jordan and the Middle East region with a positive socioeconomic affect.

Helping manage energy needs requires a full range of services. To achieve this goal, we cooperate with some of the world's leading companies, associations and consulting firms who are experienced in alternative and renewable sources of energy in solar, wind and biofuel as well as water recycling, purification, carbon trading, capture and storage.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME

About Huawei Digital Power

Huawei Digital Power is a leading global provider of digital power products and solutions. By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, we develop clean power, and enable energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future.

Huawei Digital Power's business domains include Smart PV, Smart Charging Network, DriveONE, Data Center Facility, and Site Power Facility. It operates 12 R&D centers in regions including China, Europe, and Asia Pacific and possesses a total of 2122 valid patents (by the end of 2023). With approximately 10,000 employees, 60% of whom focus on R&D, Huawei Digital Power serves over 3 billion people across more than 170 countries and regions.

By the end of December 2023, Huawei Digital Power has already helped customers generate 997.9 billion kWh of green power, save 46.1 billion kWh of electricity, and reduced CO2 emissions by 495 million tons, which is equivalent to planting 680 million trees (estimated based on data published by the North Carolina State University website regarding the relationship between carbon emissions and tree quantities).

Huawei Digital Power promotes green and low-carbon transformation of the industry by adhering to the concept of "bit manages watt." Huawei Digital Power converges bit, watt, heat, and battery technologies, focuses on core technologies and products, continuously innovates in fields such as clean power generation, mobility electrification, green ICT energy infrastructure, and integrated smart energy, and provides reliable, efficient, green, and smart solutions.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.digitalpower.huawei.com

or follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-digitalpower/

Middle East & Central Asia:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/huawei-mecadigitalpower/