According to the latest Kaspersky IT Security Economics report, nearly 46% of companies outsource work to external specialists due to the complexity of business processes and infrastructure. In-house staff may not always have the necessary knowledge as the threat landscape is rapidly changing or because they cannot effectively use complex IT security solutions. Keeping this in mind, Kaspersky updates its solutions regularly to adapt them to evolving business and security needs and make working processes easier for customers.

Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform (KATA) and Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert (KEDR Expert) have been updated by allowing to configure Windows operating system settings in a sandbox[1] to be more flexible and adaptable to customer’s infrastructure. This helps IT Security experts to better distinguish malicious links and files, and makes virtual machines with a fully featured OS more customizable to companies’ real business environment. With these new updates clients are able to set up computer and user account names, set system language and install applications.

To enhance the compatibility of Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform and Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert, the EDR agent was integrated into Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Linux and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows. Telemetry collected from this agent can be sent to third-party systems via API providing more efficiency for already existing SIEM, SOAR or XDR systems.

“Our customers have complex infrastructures and need cybersecurity solutions with flexible settings. To meet their needs, we are constantly developing our products, customizing them, and making them easier to manage. By doing this, we are able to contribute to better business cyber resilience,” comments Veniamin Levtsov, VP, Center of Corporate Business Expertise, Kaspersky.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

[1] A sandbox is a system for malware detection that runs a suspicious object in a virtual machine (VM) with a fully-featured OS and detects the object’s malicious activity by analyzing its behavior. VMs are isolated from the real business infrastructure.