Olivia Residences Unveiled at Exciting and Interactive Event at Caesars Palace Dubai

Dubai, UAE - Karma Developers unveiled their new luxury residential project, Olivia Residences, at a gala event held at Caesars Palace Dubai for an elite gathering of VIPs, investors, and media personnel.

The only residential community adjacent to Green Community in DIP-1, the tower will feature 229 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with premium finishings each offering stunning views with units starting at AED 680,000. The project is aiming for completion in Q2 2026 and boasts a prime location next to a metro station, retail outlets, dining, healthcare facilities and reputed schools.

Setting a new benchmark in attainable luxury, the stunning tower is equipped with a range of amenities including an infinity pool, spa, yoga studio, Zen garden, and outdoor cinema not to mention open lawns, a children’s play area and more.

The elegant launch event featured interactive displays that brought to life Olivia's cutting-edge design and amenities.

Noteworthy elements announced on the night included the revolutionary first-of-its-kind 10/90 plan. The buyer needs to make a 10 percent downpayment followed by 1 percent payments for 90 months. There are no accelerated payments in between and investors can look forward to up to 15 percent annual rental yield unmatched by any other project in this category.

"We are thrilled to officially unveil Olivia Residences, our most innovative project yet, to Dubai's discerning community," said Shahzad Narain Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Karma Developers. "With its unprecedented 8-year payment flexibility and a prime location next to the vibrant Green Community, Olivia brings a new level of accessible luxury living to the city."

He added that Olivia reinforced Karma’s commitment to elevating Dubai's real estate landscape with customer-centric luxury residences in conjunction with development management company Deca Properties. The collective aim is to develop exciting new living experiences across prime locations in Dubai with an existing project pipeline valued at AED 1.3 Billion.

About Karma Developers

Karma Developers is a luxury real estate developer creating iconic residential and commercial properties across India, UK, Cyprus, and the UAE for over 30 years.

Our foundation is built on trust, and every structure we create embodies this fundamental principle. We are committed to delivering exceptional residential and commercial projects that redefine the standards of luxury and quality in the real estate industry.

The diverse portfolio of the group includes various signature projects under different brand names. 1500 keys have been successfully delivered so far and the satisfaction of each of those families is a testament to the growing number of customers who aspire to become part of this growth story.

At Karma Developers, we are driven by a vision of creating extraordinary real estate experiences for our clients, setting new benchmarks for luxury and innovation in every endeavor.

For more information, please visit https://www.karmadevelopers.ae

About Deca

Deca Properties is a development management company on a mission to deliver exceptional real estate projects. With more than 28 years of collective experience, the team at Deca is known for innovative designs, quality construction, and a commitment to sustainability.

With a vast network spanning key regions across the globe, Deca has cultivated partnerships with over 2500 trusted companies worldwide. These strategic alliances and market insights enable Deca to excel in diverse geographies while maintaining regional expertise. This extensive reach solidifies Deca as a trusted and influential name in the industry.

Deca Properties' global acumen, combined with its deep local knowledge, positions the company as an invaluable asset in the development management sector. A proven track record of successful collaborations and commitment to delivering outstanding results is their promise.

As a partner of choice, Deca Properties brings innovation, reliability, and a proven record of success to every real estate project. Whether it's master-planned communities or urban luxury residences, Deca helps to craft spaces that consistently surpass expectations.

