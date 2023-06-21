Riyadh: KAPSARC launched the second batch of its Graduate Development Program (GDP). The program was designed to last for one year and consists of three tracks to expand the youth’s professional skills and develop talents who can work in the energy ecosystem.

“The program aims to empower fresh graduates and equip them with the necessary skills to meet the needs of the future job market,” KAPSARC president, Fahad Alajlan said.

“KAPSARC GDP seeks to transfer knowledge which is considered one of the core values of the Center,’ he highlighted.

Alajlan pointed out that the program aims to hone the skills of new generations and involve them in finding practical solutions and developing models that help in facing energy challenges and reaching a sustainable future.

For his part, KAPSARC’s Human Resources Director, Abdulaziz Alshiddi, elaborated that the program, through its three tracks, Knowledge and Analysis, Consulting and Enabling, is focused in building fresh graduates’ capabilities and improving their professional and personal skills that are needed to ensure the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives.

The Knowledge and Analysis track targets those wishing to start their professional career and build their expertise in areas related to energy, climate, sustainability, macro and microeconomics.

While the consulting track is dedicated to those wishing to work in the advisory services sector and develop business solutions for current and future challenges, as well as the enabling track, which is specialized in developing graduates' skills in in different functional areas.

KAPSARC announced that the registration of the program began on June 18 and will continue until July 6, 2023.

The program also provides a competitive package that includes monthly allowance, paid leaves, medical insurance for the trainees, , as well as registration in General Organization of Social Insurance and personal and professional development.

It is worth mentioning that KAPSARC is a leading advisory think tanks. Its aim is to advance Saudi Arabia's energy sector and inform global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research.

For more information about the requirement of the program, visit the website below:

https://www.kapsarc.org/careers/graduate-development-program/