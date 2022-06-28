In a bid to unlock more opportunities for further industrial growth, Kanoo Energy, a division of The Kanoo Group, has signed an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the TA’ZIZ program with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a diversified and integrated group of energy companies, during the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum last June 21, 2022.

The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone a joint venture between ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ), a sovereign wealth fund located in Abu Dhabi aims to produce new industrial chemicals in the UAE for the first time, replacing chemicals currently imported, while also exporting to meet the growing demand for these chemicals globally.

The said signing aims to acknowledge the interest to locate activities at TA’ZIZ’s Light Industrial and Services Zones. The TA’ZIZ Zones promise to unlock opportunities for manufacturers and service providers, which will enable a wide variety of everyday products to be made locally in the UAE.

The Kanoo Group’s Area Executive Hesham Nass and Kanoo Energy’s General Manager Raman Marwaha participated in the said EoI signing, together with Khaleefa Al Meheiri, the acting CEO of the Taziz program. Aside from Kanoo Energy, expressions of interest were signed with over 20 other investors.

The ‘Make it in the Emirates’, held last June 21 to 22, examined the UAE’s potential to become a global industrial hub. It tackled various opportunities in technology, hydrogen, petrochemicals and renewable energy, which have supported the UAE’s rise as a global hub for clean energy. It was organized by the Ministry of industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The two-day event also witnessed the attendance of major local and international industrial companies, UAE government entities and financial institutions operating in the UAE.

About Kanoo Energy

Established over two decades ago, Kanoo Energy offers engineered products and services and specialty lubricants products, corrosion inhibitors, machine tools, hand tools, hand tools, PPE, and height safety gear. It provides sustainable solutions to utility companies and the GCC industrial sector as a whole, through smart engineering and value-added services, and is a leading vendor to major utility companies, refineries, petrochemical companies and general industries right across the GCC region.

Through its strategic partnerships and alliances with leading companies around the world, Kanoo Energy supplies and services products such as gas turbine parts, spares and consumables; electrical equipment; diagnostic equipment and services for predictive maintenance, life assessment and motion control products.

The division is a pioneer, and one of the leaders in the field of power rental solutions and the operation and maintenance of diesel-based power plants. In addition, the division offers an extensive range of consultancy, commissioning and installation services. An independent project team handles repair, refurbishment, installation, and commissioning.